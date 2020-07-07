Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on IT Infrastructure Equipment - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the IT infrastructure equipment sector.



The speed with which COVID-19 became a major international crisis took entire populations, governments, and businesses by surprise. The enforced move to working from home immediately put IT infrastructure under significant pressure.



Despite uncertainty over whether it could support remote working at scale, IT infrastructure coped well in the first stage of the crisis. However, with countries only coming out of lockdown in stages, there will be a long-term need for IT infrastructure - data centers, cloud IT, and networking - to support changing business practices.



Report Scope

This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global IT infrastructure equipment sector.

It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19.

This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Key Topics Covered



COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020 COVID-19 Impact on IT Infrastructure Equipment IT Infrastructure Equipment Sector Scorecard Thematic Briefing Appendix

