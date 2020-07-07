New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Cellular Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.9% share of the global Industrial Thermal Insulation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Mineral Fiber Segment Corners a 21% Share in 2020

In the global Mineral Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Armacell International S.A.

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

BNZ Materials, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

CECA

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

ContiTech AG

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Flumroc AG

G+H Isolierung GmbH

GAF

Glava A/S

Huntsman Corporation

Industrial Insulation Group LLC

Insulcon Group

Isolatek International, Inc.

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

L`ISOLANTE K-FLEX

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.

MERSEN SA

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Owens Corning

Pacor, Inc.

Paroc Group Oy

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

PPG Industries

Promat International

Rockwool International A/S

Roxul, Inc.

Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG

Skamol A/S

StyroChem International

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

Unifrax LLC

URSA Insulation, S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy,

Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding

System Performance:

Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Maintain Desirable Temperature

Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks

Blankets for Equipment Insulation

Prevent Noise Pollution

Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat

Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Safeguarding Metal Structures

Global Market Outlook

Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Thermal Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)

BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

CECA (France)

Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flumroc AG (Switzerland)

G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)

GAF (USA)

Glava A/S (Norway)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Insulcon Group (Belgium)

Isolatek International, Inc. (USA)

Johns Manville (USA)

Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)

Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany)

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy)

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)

MERSEN SA (France)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany)

Owens Corning (USA)

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA)

Pacor, Inc. (USA)

Paroc Oy AB (Finland)

PPG Industries (USA)

Promat International (Belgium)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Roxul, Inc. (Canada)

Saint-Gobain (France)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Skamol A/S (Denmark)

StyroChem International (USA)

Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Unifrax LLC (USA)

URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment

Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth

Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from

Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth

The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains

End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation

Materials

Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation

Wools Spur Demand

Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas

Production

Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature

Insulation

Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to

Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption

Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit

Market Expansion

Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by

High Production Costs

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities

Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges,

and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production:

Important Opportunity Indicators

Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation

Applications

Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty

Vehicles

Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts

Demand in Industrial Refrigeration

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight

Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing

Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool

Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains

Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal

Insulation

Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants

Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects

for Thermal Insulation Materials

Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick

Insulation

Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making

Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial

Applications, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation

Panels (VIPs)

VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation

Key Challenges

Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels

Replacement Demand for Insulation

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth

Opportunities

Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing

Countries

New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth

Prospects

Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics

Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand

for Polyurethanes

Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant

Insulation

Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Competition from Substitutes

Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage

Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors

THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal

Insulation Application

CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions

Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings

Verification of Pipe Insulations

Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate

Heat Insulation

Foamglas® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing

Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards

Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials

Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)

Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)

Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)

Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Thermal Insulation Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Thermal Insulation Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cellular Glass (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cellular Glass (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cellular Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Calcium Silicate (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Calcium Silicate (Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Calcium Silicate (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mineral Fiber (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mineral Fiber (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Mineral Fiber (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Foamed Plastic (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Foamed Plastic (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Foamed Plastic (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Perlite (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Perlite (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Perlite (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material:

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Canada:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in

Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial

Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe :

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 71: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 76: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Germany:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial

Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Spain:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Russia in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 108: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 110: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 113: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 122: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 128: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in India:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 135: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 140: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Industrial Thermal

Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in

Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 155: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 158: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 167: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material:

2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Industrial Thermal Insulation

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 177: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 179: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001