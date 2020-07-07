Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Apparel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the luxury apparel market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods and service sectors. The global luxury apparel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth driver for this market are change in lifestyle patterns due to rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, and surge in e-commerce sales.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the luxury apparel market report then read this report.



The study includes the luxury apparel market size and forecast for the global luxury apparel market through 2024, segmented by material, gender, distribution channel, and region.



Some of the luxury apparel companies profiled in this report include Kering, Versace, Prada, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry Group, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani. These players hold a dominant share in the overall market.



Key questions answered:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global luxury apparel market by material (cotton, leather, silk, denim, and other), gender (men and women), distribution channel (offline and online), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the luxury apparel market? What are the business risks and threats to the luxury apparel market? What are the emerging trends in the luxury apparel market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the luxury apparel market? What are the new developments in the luxury apparel market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the luxury apparel market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this luxury apparels area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the luxury apparel market?



Some of the features of Global Luxury Apparel Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include

Market size estimates: Global luxury apparel market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global luxury apparel market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global luxury apparel market size by material, gender, distribution channel, and region.

Global luxury apparel market size by material, gender, distribution channel, and region. Regional analysis: Global luxury apparel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global luxury apparel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for luxury apparel in the global luxury apparel market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for luxury apparel in the global luxury apparel market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for luxury apparel in the global luxury apparel market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for luxury apparel in the global luxury apparel market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Luxury Apparel Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Luxury Apparel Market by Material

3.3.1: Cotton

3.3.2: Leather

3.3.3: Silk

3.3.4: Denim

3.3.5: Other

3.4: Global Luxury Apparel Market by Gender

3.4.1: Men

3.4.2: Women

3.5: Global Luxury Apparel Market by Distribution Channel

3.5.1: Offline

3.5.2: Online



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Luxury Apparel Market By Region

4.2: North American Luxury Apparel Market

4.2.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other

4.2.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.2.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.3: European Luxury Apparel Market

4.3.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other

4.3.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.3.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.4: APAC Luxury Apparel Market

4.4.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other

4.4.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.4.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.5: ROW Luxury Apparel Market

4.5.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other

4.5.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.5.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Luxury Apparel Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Luxury Apparel Market by Gender

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Luxury Apparel Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global luxury apparel Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Luxury Apparel Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Luxury Apparel Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Kering

7.2: Versace

7.3: Prada

7.4: Dolce and Gabbana

7.5: Burberry

7.6: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

7.7: Giorgio Armani



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bjq57

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900