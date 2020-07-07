Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Apparel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the luxury apparel market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods and service sectors. The global luxury apparel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth driver for this market are change in lifestyle patterns due to rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, and surge in e-commerce sales.
A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the luxury apparel market report then read this report.
The study includes the luxury apparel market size and forecast for the global luxury apparel market through 2024, segmented by material, gender, distribution channel, and region.
Some of the luxury apparel companies profiled in this report include Kering, Versace, Prada, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry Group, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani. These players hold a dominant share in the overall market.
Key questions answered:
Some of the features of Global Luxury Apparel Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Luxury Apparel Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Luxury Apparel Market by Material
3.3.1: Cotton
3.3.2: Leather
3.3.3: Silk
3.3.4: Denim
3.3.5: Other
3.4: Global Luxury Apparel Market by Gender
3.4.1: Men
3.4.2: Women
3.5: Global Luxury Apparel Market by Distribution Channel
3.5.1: Offline
3.5.2: Online
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Luxury Apparel Market By Region
4.2: North American Luxury Apparel Market
4.2.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other
4.2.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female
4.2.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online
4.3: European Luxury Apparel Market
4.3.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other
4.3.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female
4.3.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online
4.4: APAC Luxury Apparel Market
4.4.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other
4.4.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female
4.4.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online
4.5: ROW Luxury Apparel Market
4.5.1: Market by Material: Cotton, Leather, Silk, Denim, and Other
4.5.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female
4.5.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Luxury Apparel Market by Material
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Luxury Apparel Market by Gender
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Luxury Apparel Market by Distribution Channel
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global luxury apparel Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Luxury Apparel Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Luxury Apparel Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Kering
7.2: Versace
7.3: Prada
7.4: Dolce and Gabbana
7.5: Burberry
7.6: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
7.7: Giorgio Armani
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bjq57
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
