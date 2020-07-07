New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disinfectants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069917/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027.Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Aerosols segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Disinfectants market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Disinfectants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 435-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069917/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that
Looks Healthy and Feels Better
Recent Market Activity
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Consumer Interest
High-Performance Products
Green & Sustainable Solutions
Cost-Effective Products
Healthcare Disinfection
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Technologies
Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Global Competitor Market Shares
Disinfectants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
ABC Compounding Co., Inc. (USA)
Arrow Solutions (UK)
Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)
Avmor (Canada)
Betco (USA)
Diversey, Inc. (USA)
DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)
Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
Ecolab G.K. (Japan)
E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (USA)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Lion Corporation (Japan)
Metrex Research LLC (USA)
National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
PortionPac Chemical Corporation (USA)
Prestige Brands, Inc. (USA)
Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)
SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)
STERIS plc (UK)
The Clorox Company (USA)
Unilever Plc (UK)
Zep, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand
for Surface Disinfectants
Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance
to Antimicrobial Agents
Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs,
and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial
Disinfectants
Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs
Super Bugs
Alternative Antimicrobials
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Disposing Antimicrobials
Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive
Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector
Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of
Morbidity and Mortality
Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour
The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection
Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean
Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of
Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow
Alcohol-A Potent Disinfectant: ?For & Against"
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-
based Variants
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections:
A Major Growth Driver
Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in
the Food Industry
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market
Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research
Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions
Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large
How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?
Disinfection Robots
Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems
Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market
EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System
THYMOX Technology
Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces
Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection
Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products
UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology
UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols
UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps
UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens
UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency
Disinfectants
Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology
Innovation
Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs
QUAT-based Disinfectants
Environmental Friendly Disinfectants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Disinfectants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Disinfectants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Disinfectants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aerosols (Delivery System) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aerosols (Delivery System) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aerosols (Delivery System) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Consumer (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Consumer (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Consumer (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Disinfectants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Disinfectants Market in the United States by Delivery
System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Disinfectants Historic Market Review by
Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 27: Disinfectants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Disinfectants Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Disinfectants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Disinfectants Market by Delivery System:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Disinfectants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Disinfectants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Disinfectants Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Disinfectants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Disinfectants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027
Table 47: Disinfectants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Disinfectants Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Disinfectants Market in France by Delivery System:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Disinfectants Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Disinfectants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Disinfectants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Disinfectants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Disinfectants Market by Delivery System:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Disinfectants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Disinfectants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Disinfectants Historic Market Review by
Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 78: Disinfectants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Disinfectants Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Disinfectants Market in Russia by Delivery System:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027
Table 89: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown
by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Disinfectants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Disinfectants Market in Asia-Pacific by Delivery
System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Disinfectants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Disinfectants Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Disinfectants Historic Market Review by
Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: Disinfectants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Disinfectants Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Disinfectants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 117: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Disinfectants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Disinfectants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share
Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Disinfectants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Disinfectants Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Disinfectants Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Disinfectants Market by Delivery
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Disinfectants in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Disinfectants Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027
Table 137: Disinfectants Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Disinfectants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Disinfectants Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Disinfectants Market in Brazil by Delivery System:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Disinfectants Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Disinfectants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Disinfectants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Delivery System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Disinfectants Historic Market by
Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 166: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Disinfectants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period
2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027
Table 176: Disinfectants Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: Disinfectants Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market by Delivery
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Disinfectants in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Disinfectants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Disinfectants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Disinfectants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 189: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Disinfectants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Disinfectants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Disinfectants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Disinfectants Market in Africa by Delivery System:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 201
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069917/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: