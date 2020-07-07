New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disinfectants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069917/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027.Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Aerosols segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Disinfectants market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Disinfectants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 435-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

ABC Compounding Co. Inc.

Arrow Solutions

Arrow-Magnolia International Inc.

Avmor

Betco

Diversey Inc.

DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ecolab G.K.

Ecolab Inc.

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

Metrex Research LLC

National Chemical Laboratories Inc.

PortionPac Chemical Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.,

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.

STERIS plc

The Clorox Company

Unilever Plc

Zep Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069917/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that

Looks Healthy and Feels Better

Recent Market Activity

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Consumer Interest

High-Performance Products

Green & Sustainable Solutions

Cost-Effective Products

Healthcare Disinfection

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Technologies

Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Disinfectants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

ABC Compounding Co., Inc. (USA)

Arrow Solutions (UK)

Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)

Avmor (Canada)

Betco (USA)

Diversey, Inc. (USA)

DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Ecolab, Inc. (USA)

Ecolab G.K. (Japan)

E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (USA)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Metrex Research LLC (USA)

National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

PortionPac Chemical Corporation (USA)

Prestige Brands, Inc. (USA)

Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)

STERIS plc (UK)

The Clorox Company (USA)

Unilever Plc (UK)

Zep, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand

for Surface Disinfectants

Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance

to Antimicrobial Agents

Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs,

and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial

Disinfectants

Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs

Super Bugs

Alternative Antimicrobials

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Disposing Antimicrobials

Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive

Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of

Morbidity and Mortality

Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour

The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection

Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean

Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes

Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow

Alcohol-A Potent Disinfectant: ?For & Against"

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-

based Variants

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections:

A Major Growth Driver

Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in

the Food Industry

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research

Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions

Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large

How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?

Disinfection Robots

Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems

Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market

EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System

THYMOX Technology

Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces

Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection

Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products

UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology

UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols

UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps

UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens

UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency

Disinfectants

Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology

Innovation

Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs

QUAT-based Disinfectants

Environmental Friendly Disinfectants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Disinfectants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Disinfectants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Disinfectants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aerosols (Delivery System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aerosols (Delivery System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Aerosols (Delivery System) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Consumer (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Consumer (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Consumer (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Disinfectants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Disinfectants Market in the United States by Delivery

System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Disinfectants Historic Market Review by

Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Disinfectants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Disinfectants Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Disinfectants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Disinfectants Market by Delivery System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Disinfectants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Disinfectants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Disinfectants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Disinfectants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Disinfectants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027



Table 47: Disinfectants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Disinfectants Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Disinfectants Market in France by Delivery System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Disinfectants Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Disinfectants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Disinfectants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Disinfectants Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Disinfectants Market by Delivery System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Disinfectants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Disinfectants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Disinfectants Historic Market Review by

Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 78: Disinfectants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Disinfectants Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Disinfectants Market in Russia by Delivery System:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027



Table 89: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown

by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Disinfectants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Disinfectants Market in Asia-Pacific by Delivery

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Disinfectants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Disinfectants Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Disinfectants Historic Market Review by

Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 111: Disinfectants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Disinfectants Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Disinfectants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 117: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Disinfectants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Disinfectants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share

Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Disinfectants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 128: Disinfectants Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Disinfectants Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Disinfectants Market by Delivery

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Disinfectants in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Disinfectants Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027



Table 137: Disinfectants Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Disinfectants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Disinfectants Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Disinfectants Market in Brazil by Delivery System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Disinfectants Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Disinfectants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Disinfectants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to

2027



Table 155: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Delivery System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Disinfectants Historic Market by

Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 166: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Disinfectants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027



Table 176: Disinfectants Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Disinfectants Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market by Delivery

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Disinfectants in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Disinfectants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Disinfectants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Disinfectants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 189: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Disinfectants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Disinfectants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Disinfectants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Disinfectants Market in Africa by Delivery System:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 201

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069917/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001