New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Research Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR to reach US$52.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discovery segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.7% share of the global Contract Research Outsourcing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Contract Research Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Pre-Clinical Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020

In the global Pre-Clinical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 259-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Chiltern International Ltd.

ICON plc, Inc

InVentiv Health Inc.

Jubilant Biosys Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

PAREXEL International Corp.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC.

Pharmaron

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.

Ricerca Biosciences LLC

Sygnature Discovery Limited

SynteractHCR

WuXi AppTec







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CROs Services Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Evolving Macro Trends Driving CRO Demand

CROs to Significantly Drive Outsourcing Penetration

Focus on Efficient, Quality Services to Drive Specialty CROs

Market

Rise in Investments to Boost Growth

Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research

Primary Factors Influencing CRO Market

Pharma and Biotech Companies to Increase Dependence on CROs

Outlook

Notable Regional Developments

Future Model of CRO

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contract Research Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (USA)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)

Chiltern International Ltd. (UK)

ICON plc (Ireland)

INC Research, LLC (USA)

InVentiv Health, Inc. (USA)

Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (India)

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)

PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (USA)

Pharmaron (China)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Ricerca Biosciences LLC (USA)

Sygnature Discovery Limited (UK)

Sygnature Discovery Limited (UK)

WuXi AppTec (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing

Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment

CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Rising Late-Stage Services Demand and Budget Restraints Drive

Market Growth

Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention

Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech

Companies for New Drug Discovery - A Mutually Beneficial

Strategy

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO

Penetration

Focus on Regulatory Oversight and Enhanced Transparency Bodes

Well for CROs

eClinical Solutions Gain Traction

Other Noteworthy Market Trends

CROs Monetize Data

Service Differentiation - A Sustaining Strategy

CROs Tie Up with Diagnostic Companies for Patients

Research Networks Move to Cloud

Application of Mobile Devices to Collect Real Time Data Gains

Ground

CROs Provide Exclusive Offers to Lure Big Pharma

Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations

On-shore versus Offshore CRO Business

Cutthroat Competition among CROs

Management of Clinical Investigation

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Aging Population Boosts Opportunities for CRO

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Spur Demand for Generics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Contract Research Outsourcing Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Contract Research Outsourcing Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Clinical (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Clinical (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Clinical (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Discovery (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Discovery (Service Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Discovery (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pre-Clinical (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pre-Clinical (Service Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Pre-Clinical (Service Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Laboratory Services (Service Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Laboratory Services (Service Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Laboratory Services (Service Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 17: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in the United

States by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 18: United States Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Canadian Contract Research Outsourcing Historic

Market Review by Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Contract Research Outsourcing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Contract Research Outsourcing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Contract Research Outsourcing Market by

Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Contract Research Outsourcing Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Contract Research Outsourcing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:

2020-2027



Table 32: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Europe in US$

Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in France by

Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Contract Research Outsourcing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Contract Research Outsourcing Market by

Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Contract Research

Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Share Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Spanish Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Review by Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Russia by

Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:

2020-2027



Table 53: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Asia-Pacific

by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Share Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Contract Research Outsourcing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Contract Research Outsourcing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Review by Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Contract Research Outsourcing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contract Research

Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contract Research Outsourcing

Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Contract Research Outsourcing Market

by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:

2020-2027



Table 80: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Brazil by

Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Contract Research Outsourcing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Contract Research Outsourcing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Rest of Latin

America by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Contract Research Outsourcing

Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 92: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: The Middle East Contract Research Outsourcing

Historic Market by Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Contract Research Outsourcing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:

2020-2027



Table 101: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Contract Research Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Contract Research Outsourcing Market

by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Contract Research Outsourcing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 108: Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Service Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Contract Research Outsourcing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Contract Research Outsourcing

Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: Contract Research Outsourcing Market in Africa by

Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 115

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001