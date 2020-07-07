New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Research Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR to reach US$52.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discovery segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.7% share of the global Contract Research Outsourcing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Contract Research Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Pre-Clinical Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global Pre-Clinical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 259-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CROs Services Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Evolving Macro Trends Driving CRO Demand
CROs to Significantly Drive Outsourcing Penetration
Focus on Efficient, Quality Services to Drive Specialty CROs
Market
Rise in Investments to Boost Growth
Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research
Primary Factors Influencing CRO Market
Pharma and Biotech Companies to Increase Dependence on CROs
Outlook
Notable Regional Developments
Future Model of CRO
Global Competitor Market Shares
Contract Research Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing
Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment
CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies
Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace
Rising Late-Stage Services Demand and Budget Restraints Drive
Market Growth
Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention
Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech
Companies for New Drug Discovery - A Mutually Beneficial
Strategy
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO
Penetration
Focus on Regulatory Oversight and Enhanced Transparency Bodes
Well for CROs
eClinical Solutions Gain Traction
Other Noteworthy Market Trends
CROs Monetize Data
Service Differentiation - A Sustaining Strategy
CROs Tie Up with Diagnostic Companies for Patients
Research Networks Move to Cloud
Application of Mobile Devices to Collect Real Time Data Gains
Ground
CROs Provide Exclusive Offers to Lure Big Pharma
Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations
On-shore versus Offshore CRO Business
Cutthroat Competition among CROs
Management of Clinical Investigation
Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Aging Population Boosts Opportunities for CRO
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Spur Demand for Generics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 115
