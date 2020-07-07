LONDON, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silva International Investments has today announced the formation of a new digital company called WE DO Digital Solutions Ltd which will deliver a range of web, digital and technology services to businesses across the worlds of sport and entertainment.



Based in London’s Mayfair, WE DO will be led by a highly experienced team of designers, developers and IT analysts who will bring their technical expertise to provide technology-based creative solutions to clients. The company will provide website support, front-end development, and architecture and technology integration of third-party platforms and APIs. Services will also include end-to-end digital design and wireframing for websites, as well as social media and search engine marketing services. WE DO will provide services to Silva International Investments’ portfolio of assets including SportBusiness, Select Model Management, Globe Soccer and Miami FC, as well as new clients across the globe. Commenting on the announcement, partner of WE DO Digital Solutions Marco Auletta said: “With the business world becoming increasingly digitally focused, we are making significant investments in digital and technological expertise. The businesses within the Silva International portfolio rely heavily on digital services and, with the creation of WE DO in London, we can offer expert solutions focusing in particular on the sport and entertainment markets, which are markets we know very well.”

WE DO Digital Solutions website: https://wedodigitalsolutions.com/

About Silva International Investments

Silva International Investments is an investment company which invests in and manages assets across multiple sectors including media, sport, entertainment, fashion, technology and real estate. The Silva International portfolio includes SportBusiness, which provides the most accurate data, insight and analysis for the business of sport. It has offices in the UK, the US and Singapore.

The portfolio also includes Select Model Management, which has 8 agencies across the world, and is globally recognised as one of the most prestigious and innovative agencies in the model and talent industry.

Silva International Investments also owns the Globe Soccer Awards Ceremony in Dubai which, since 2010, has become known as one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world of soccer. It has recognised and been attended by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr among many others.

Silva International Investments

Park House, 116 Park Street, London W1K 6AF UK

Office: +44 203 866 9880

www.silvainternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2bd0751-d3e9-46b8-ab9e-e6cdbd050a2a.