SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence platform for enterprises and managed service providers, today announced seven new channel partner additions to its LogicMonitor Partner Network . These strategic additions span four continents and include Bluemara in Spain, Cloud Creek Systems in the U.S., ReTune in Scandinavia, Hagrid Solutions in Australia, Qinetics in Malaysia, and Ultima Business Solutions and TransACT Technology Solutions in the UK.



“Partnerships are critical to our success at LogicMonitor, as they help us reach new customers in new markets who will benefit from our unified observability capabilities,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President, Channels and Alliances. “The companies in our Partner Network have a keen understanding of their clients’ IT monitoring needs and have proven their commitment to supporting those needs with the LogicMonitor platform.”

LogicMonitor’s growing Partner Network spans resellers and solution providers, global systems integrators, managed service providers, and technology integrators who are looking to expand their company’s offerings and profit margins. With LogicMonitor, partners can help their customers effectively monitor all components of their hybrid IT infrastructure environments. LogicMonitor partners are also given access to exclusive training and certification programs, sales and marketing collaboration, dedicated partner managers, and much more once they join the exclusive Network.

“Today’s IT environments are larger and more complex than ever, and LogicMonitor’s entrance into the Spanish market will enable even more businesses to take control of their IT infrastructure,” said Ignacio Fernandez Paul, CEO of Bluemara. “LogicMonitor’s automated, full-stack platform provides visibility into each component of an organization’s infrastructure in a single display and is the best solution for monitoring and optimizing IT environments. There has been a need for this solution in the Spanish market, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it to our customers.”

The seven new partner additions are the latest in a series of substantial achievements for the rapidly growing company. In June 2020, LogicMonitor achieved Cisco Preferred Solutions Partner status for its Cisco SD-WAN integration. Cisco currently owns the largest share of the SD-WAN infrastructure market.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Partner Network or becoming a LogicMonitor partner, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners .

