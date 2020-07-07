Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global commercial telematics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global commercial telematics market to grow with a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on commercial telematics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.
The report on commercial telematics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial telematics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial telematics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
Segment Covered
The global commercial telematics market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application, and end-user.
The Global Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type
The Global Commercial Telematics Market by Application
The Global Commercial Telematics Market by End-user
Company Profiles
What does this report deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Commercial Telematics Market Highlights
2.2. Commercial Telematics Market Projection
2.3. Commercial Telematics Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Commercial Telematics Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Commercial Telematics Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Commercial Telematics Market
4. Commercial Telematics Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type
5.1. OEM
5.2. Aftermarket
6. Global Commercial Telematics Market by Application
6.1. Solutions
6.2. Services
7. Global Commercial Telematics Market by End-user
7.1. Transportation and Logistics
7.2. Insurance
7.3. Healthcare
7.4. Media & Entertainment
7.5. Government Agencies
8. Global Commercial Telematics Market by Region 2020-2026
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type
8.1.2. North America Commercial Telematics Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Commercial Telematics Market by End-user
8.1.4. North America Commercial Telematics Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type
8.2.2. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by End-user
8.2.4. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by End-user
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type
8.4.2. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by End-user
8.4.4. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Commercial Telematics Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Cartrack
9.2.2. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH
9.2.3. Fleet Complete
9.2.4. Geotab Inc.
9.2.5. Microlise
9.2.6. Masternaut Limited
9.2.7. Mix Telematics
9.2.8. Navistar Inc.
9.2.9. Omnitracs
9.2.10. TomTom International BV
