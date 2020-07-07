New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 61.5% over the period 2020-2027.Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 60% CAGR to reach 59.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) segment is readjusted to a revised 64.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Electric Vehicles (EVs) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 58.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 988.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 14.6 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 58.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 54.9% and 52.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 14.6 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Can Electric Vehicles Emerge to be a Disruptive Technology
Capable of Changing the Face of the Global Auto Industry?
The Rise, the Death and the Resurgence of Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Vehicles (EVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)
Lucid Motors (USA)
Faraday Future (USA)
NextEV (China)
Karma Automotive LLC (USA)
NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. (USA)
Global Electric Motorcars (GEM) (USA)
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Hong Kong)
Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China)
The Geely Group (China)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)
BYD Company Limited (China)
Daimler AG (Germany)
Ford Motor Company (USA)
General Motors Company (USA)
Groupe Renault (France)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan)
Volkswagen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Industry?s Continuous Struggle with the Environment
Paves the Way Forward for EVs
Stringent Regulations: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards
for Vehicles Across the World
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Government Support through Funding & Incentive Programs
Accelerates Greening of the Automotive Industry
Advancements in Battery Technologies, Especially Lithium-Ion,
Vital for Electric Car Domination
Promising Breakthroughs in Lithium-Ion Infuses Optimism Over
the Market’s Future Growth
Hybrid Vehicles as a Bridge Towards Pure Electric Vehicles, to
Witness Immediate Market Opportunities for Growth
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Long Electric Range (PHEVLER):
A Disruptive Technology in the Making
Growing Trend Towards Small/Micro and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Zero Emission Battery-Powered Longer Range BEVs: The Ultimate
Vision of the EV Future
Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs
Recent Oil Price Crash: A Temporary Set Back to the EV Industry
EVs: Charging Forward With Advancements in Charging Infrastructure
Smart Grid Technologies to Optimize Charging Infrastructure and
Catalyze Growth of Electric Vehicles
A Review of Progressive Battery Technology Developments
"Smart" Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries
Lithium-Ion Batteries: The Focal Area of Battery Innovations
Research in Biodegradable Batteries
Lithium-Oxygen Batteries
Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries
Innovation in EV Vehicle Models
Nissan and Endesa to Promote V2G Technology in Europe
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)
World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Units:
2012 to 2019
Table 6: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product
Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units:
2020 to 2027
Table 8: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product
Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in
Thousand Units: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product
Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in the United States
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for
2012-2019
Table 12: United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
Table 15: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market Analysis in
China in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Demand
Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Europe in Thousand
Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 41: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Rest of Europe in
Thousand Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
Table 48: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 77
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: