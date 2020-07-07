New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 61.5% over the period 2020-2027.Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 60% CAGR to reach 59.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) segment is readjusted to a revised 64.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Electric Vehicles (EVs) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 58.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 988.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 14.6 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 58.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 54.9% and 52.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 14.6 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Company Limited

Daimler AG

DONGFENG ELECTRIC VEHICLE Co., LTD.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Global Electric Motorcars (GEM)

Groupe Renault

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Karma Automotive

Lucid Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

NEXT Future Transportation Inc.

NextEV Ltd. (NIO)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Tesla Motors Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Industry?s Continuous Struggle with the Environment

Paves the Way Forward for EVs

Stringent Regulations: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards

for Vehicles Across the World

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Government Support through Funding & Incentive Programs

Accelerates Greening of the Automotive Industry

Advancements in Battery Technologies, Especially Lithium-Ion,

Vital for Electric Car Domination

Promising Breakthroughs in Lithium-Ion Infuses Optimism Over

the Market’s Future Growth

Hybrid Vehicles as a Bridge Towards Pure Electric Vehicles, to

Witness Immediate Market Opportunities for Growth

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Long Electric Range (PHEVLER):

A Disruptive Technology in the Making

Growing Trend Towards Small/Micro and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Zero Emission Battery-Powered Longer Range BEVs: The Ultimate

Vision of the EV Future

Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs

Recent Oil Price Crash: A Temporary Set Back to the EV Industry

EVs: Charging Forward With Advancements in Charging Infrastructure

Smart Grid Technologies to Optimize Charging Infrastructure and

Catalyze Growth of Electric Vehicles

A Review of Progressive Battery Technology Developments

"Smart" Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries: The Focal Area of Battery Innovations

Research in Biodegradable Batteries

Lithium-Oxygen Batteries

Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries

Innovation in EV Vehicle Models

Nissan and Endesa to Promote V2G Technology in Europe



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 77

