74 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on PLM software market in the automotive sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in IoT integration.

The PLM software market in the automotive sector analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The PLM software market in the automotive sector is segmented as below:

By Product

• Collaborative product data management

• Computer-aided design

• Simulation and analysis

• Digital manufacturing



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the automatic real-time tracking of the product as one of the prime reasons driving the PLM software market in the automotive sector growth during the next few years.

