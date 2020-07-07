Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global interdental cleansing products market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The market has witnessed a significant growth owing to rise in dental problems and awareness regarding dental hygiene are the major factors driving the market growth during the study period. Moreover, rise in disposable income of consumers particularly in developing economies such as China and India coupled with manufacturers focus to develop innovative products such as electric interdental toothbrushes, dental tapes etc., with enhanced benefits are the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.



Key Market Trends



Strategic Investments by Leading Players



Globally, the market has witnessed a significant rate in product innovations that are extensively driving the sales of interdental cleansing products. The manufacturing companies are concentrating on catering various preferences of consumers and achieve competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in 2019, BURST Oral Care launched new black dental floss containing proprietary technology that expands on contact with saliva, giving more surface area for a deeper clean. The Expanding Black Mint Eucalyptus Floss is coated with charcoal nanoparticles that are adsorptive and anti-microbial. Luoro GmbH in partnership with M+C Schiffer GmbH, manufacturers of oral care devices in Europe launched Wingbrush, an intuitive interdental brush that makes cleaning between teeth easy, quick, and comfortable.



Europe Holds Significant Share in the Market



Europe has experienced a growing prevalence of oral and dental problems owing to the rise in the percentage of geriatric population which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the study period. The tooth decay among children with an age group of 6 years varies from 20% to 90% while in age group of 65-74 years, the prevalence of people having lost all their natural teeth ranges from about 20% to 50% across various countries in the European region according to WHO. Moreover, people without natural teeth may have functional problems, which detracts from their quality of life. Such factors are anticipated to drive the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



Global interdental cleansing products market is highly competitive with the presence of prominent players are competing to gain market share. Koninklijke Philips N.V., TRISA AG, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Sunstar Americas, Inc., are some of the prominent players in the global market. Companies are investing in product development and expanding distribution channel in order to gain competitive edge in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Form

5.1.1 Dental Floss

5.1.2 Interdental Brush

5.1.3 Interdental Toothpicks

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Pharmacy/ Drug Stores

5.2.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4.2 TRISA AG

6.4.3 Procter & Gamble

6.4.4 TePe Munhygienprodukter AB

6.4.5 Dentalpro Co.,Ltd.

6.4.6 Sunstar Americas, Inc.

6.4.7 SangA E-clean Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.9 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

6.4.10 Curaden AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



