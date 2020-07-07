New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449672/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the period 2020-2027.Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 21.5% CAGR to reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 57.2% share of the global Predictive Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Predictive Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 238-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altair Engineering, Inc.

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Predictive Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 102

