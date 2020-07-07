New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449672/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the period 2020-2027.Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 21.5% CAGR to reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 57.2% share of the global Predictive Analytics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Predictive Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 238-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Predictive Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Predictive Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Predictive Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Service (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Service (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Solution (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Solution (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Government & Defense (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 16: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Telecommunication &IT (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Telecommunication &IT (Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Predictive Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Predictive Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: United States Predictive Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Predictive Analytics Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 28: United States Predictive Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: United States Predictive Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Predictive Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Predictive Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Predictive Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 34: Canadian Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Canadian Predictive Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Canadian Predictive Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Predictive Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Japanese Predictive Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Predictive
Analytics Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 40: Japanese Predictive Analytics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Predictive Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Predictive Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Predictive Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese Predictive Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Predictive Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 46: Predictive Analytics Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Chinese Demand for Predictive Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Chinese Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Predictive Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Predictive Analytics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Predictive Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European Predictive Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 52: European Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: European Predictive Analytics Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 54: Predictive Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: European Predictive Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 56: European Predictive Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: Predictive Analytics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: French Predictive Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: French Predictive Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 60: French Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Predictive Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Predictive Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Predictive Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 64: German Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: German Predictive Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 66: German Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Predictive Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Predictive Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italian Predictive Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Italian Predictive Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 71: Predictive Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 72: Predictive Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Predictive Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Italian Predictive Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Predictive Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Predictive Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Predictive Analytics Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 78: United Kingdom Predictive Analytics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Predictive Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Predictive Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Predictive Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Predictive Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Predictive Analytics Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 84: Predictive Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Predictive Analytics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Predictive Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Predictive Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Predictive Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Predictive Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 94: Predictive Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 95: Predictive Analytics Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 96: Rest of World Predictive Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Predictive Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Predictive Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 102
