Four-year maintenance agreement will keep Vy Tåg’s Night Trains in top condition for long distance passenger services across Sweden



This strategic contract furthers Bombardier’s leadership as a mobility technology provider in the Nordics

BERLIN, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bombardier Transportation has signed a four-year fleet maintenance contract with Norwegian transport operator Vy Tåg AB to maintain its Night Train fleet in Sweden. The contract also includes an option for a further two years of services.



“Vy Tåg looks forward to working with Bombardier Transportation to raise the quality and experience of the Night Train service for Upper Norrland and its vehicles in the coming period. With the new vehicle maintenance agreement, Vy Tåg is taking a big step towards the incentive model that we believe in, and putting strong focus on collaboration to achieve our high goals for our service to our passengers on the Stockholm - Luleå - Narvik route,” said Dag Lokrantz-Bernitz, CEO of Vy Tåg AB.



“We are delighted to be chosen by Vy Tåg to support its new Night Train venture with fleet maintenance. Bombardier’s team in Luleå is already doing tremendous work to keep these trains in top condition and it is rewarding to see the quality of our team’s work acknowledged with this new contract in the strategic services business segment. We will uphold our high level of service excellence when Vy Tåg takes over the Night Train operations later this year,” added Jack Wieland, Head of Services Nordics at Bombardier Transportation.

The four-year service contract with Vy Tåg will run from December 2020 to December 2024. It includes regular maintenance of 12 locomotives and 75 passenger coaches, as well as periodic heavy maintenance activities such as bogie overhaul. The contract will be executed in the Notviken depot in Luleå, northern Sweden. Bombardier is currently maintaining these trains for operator SJ and it will start this new contract when Vy Tåg takes over.

The Night Train service to be provided by Vy Tåg will operate between Sweden’s major cities including Östersund, Luleå and Stockholm. Long distance rail journeys at night are becoming more and more popular as people switch from cars and planes to environmentally friendlier trains.

Bombardier Transportation is a leading mobility technology provider in the Nordics, providing sustainable, low-impact and energy-efficient solutions, including metros and trams, high-speed and intercity trains, locomotives, as well as signalling and services. Stockholm is home to a global centre for rail control engineering where digital technologies to increase capacity and safety on the railways are developed, including the latest European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS). Bombardier designs and manufactures electric propulsion and control equipment in Västerås for global export, and it has an extensive network of service centres providing fleet maintenance for various train operators.



