July 7, 2020

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2020:

33,328 IPSOS shares

€ 259,452

During the 1st half 2020, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 173,573 shares € 4,200,245 1,075 transactions Sale 150,119 shares € 3,619,492 909 transactions

For information:

the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (31 December 2019):

10,004 IPSOS shares

€ 844,434



During the 2nd half 2019, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 126,522 shares € 3,195,639 929 transactions Sale 137,304 shares € 3,482,666 750 transactions

For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares € 233,110



Attachment