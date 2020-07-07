July 7, 2020
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2020:
During the 1st half 2020, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|173,573 shares
|€ 4,200,245
|1,075 transactions
|Sale
|150,119 shares
|€ 3,619,492
|909 transactions
For information:
the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (31 December 2019):
|Purchase
|126,522 shares
|€ 3,195,639
|929 transactions
|Sale
|137,304 shares
|€ 3,482,666
|750 transactions
Attachment
IPSOS
Paris, FRANCE
Half-year liquidity contract statement - June 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
IPSOS LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: