                                                              

July 7, 2020

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2020:

  • 33,328 IPSOS shares
  • € 259,452

During the 1st half 2020, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase173,573 shares€ 4,200,2451,075 transactions
Sale150,119 shares€ 3,619,492909 transactions

For information:

 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (31 December 2019):

  • 10,004 IPSOS shares
  • € 844,434
     
  • During the 2nd half 2019, it has been traded a total of:
Purchase126,522 shares€ 3,195,639 929 transactions
Sale137,304 shares€ 3,482,666750 transactions
  • For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
     
    • 34,979 IPSOS shares
    • € 233,110

Attachment