Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell culture protein surface coating market is currently experiencing strong growth. A cell culture protein surface coating helps in enhancing the adhesion and proliferation of different cells, such as leukocytes, neurons, epithelial and fibroblasts, in vitro isolation and cultivation process.



The inner surface of a flask or petri dish is generally coated with extracellular matrix or proteins like laminin, collagen, fibronectin and vitronectin. Cell culture enables researchers to grow animal or plant cells in a favorable artificial environment, which further assists in understanding the roles of proteins in cell attachment, migration and function. It also aids in developing model systems for research, studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering.



Owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the interest of scientists and various biotechnology companies in cancer and stem cell research is escalating around the world. Stem cells are effective in treating cancer, brain diseases, cell deficiency therapy, and cardiovascular diseases. This represents one of the significant factors, which is strengthening the global cell culture protein surface coating market growth.



Apart from this, the adoption of 3D cell cultures has increased in recent years, which has also contributed to market growth. A 3D cell culture refers to a process that assists in growing biological cells in a controlled environment, wherein these cells can interact with their surroundings. Furthermore, inflating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditures are projected to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.



Breakup by Protein Source:

Animal-derived Protein

Human-derived Protein

Synthetic Protein

Plant-derived Protein

Breakup by Type of Coating:

Self-Coating

Pre-Coatings

Microwell Plates

Petri Dish

Flask

Slides

Others

Breakup by Application:

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abcam, BioTek Corporation, BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences, Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega, Qiagen NV, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trevigen, uVera Diagnostics, Viogene BioTek Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global cell culture protein surface coating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the protein source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of coating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cell culture protein surface coating market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



