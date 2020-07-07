New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098404/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.3% share of the global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Genetic Predisposition Segment Corners a 9.6% Share in 2020
In the global Genetic Predisposition segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
What are DNA-Probes?
Recent Market Activity
DNA-based Diagnostics - A Prelude
DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications
DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
The United States: Unraveling the Country?s Edge in DNA-based
Diagnostics
Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics
Market
Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects
Decoding the Genetic Puzzle
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell
Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled
Roche’s Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame
DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan
Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005
Market Opportunities
Global Competitor Market Shares
DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Abbott Molecular (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
bioMérieux (France)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)
Luminex Corporation (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
World’s Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA
Probes Based Diagnostics
AIDS: A Global Epidemic
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for
Market Growth
Reimbursements: "Under the Umbrella"
Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents
Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics
DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis
Gene Banks - A Ray of Hope for the Future
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DNA
Probes-Based Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Japanese DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: French DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: French DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DNA
Probes-Based Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: United Kingdom DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 50: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 56: DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of World DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
