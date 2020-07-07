New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098404/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.3% share of the global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Genetic Predisposition Segment Corners a 9.6% Share in 2020

In the global Genetic Predisposition segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

What are DNA-Probes?

Recent Market Activity

DNA-based Diagnostics - A Prelude

DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications

DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

The United States: Unraveling the Country?s Edge in DNA-based

Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics

Market

Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

Decoding the Genetic Puzzle

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell

Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled

Roche’s Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame

DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan

Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005

Market Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Molecular (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

bioMérieux (France)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)

Luminex Corporation (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

World’s Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA

Probes Based Diagnostics

AIDS: A Global Epidemic

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for

Market Growth

Reimbursements: "Under the Umbrella"

Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents

Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics

DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis

Gene Banks - A Ray of Hope for the Future



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

