LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY today announced that AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits is a semifinalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2020 Awards in Greater Los Angeles. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. AJ Abdallat was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges . Award winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on Friday, October 2, 2020.



“Everyone hopes to be recognized for the passion that propels them day in and day out,” said AJ Abdallat. “Being an entrepreneur isn’t just a trade, it’s an active initiative that plays an important part in my everyday identity, disposition, and decisions. I’m honored that initiative has been acknowledged by such a prestigious program.”

Now in its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards held in November 2020. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum ® , the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a pioneering Artificial Intelligence engineering company creating advanced software systems that go beyond conventional AI. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is helping companies solve tough, complex, mission-critical problems and transform their business. The company applies a unique hybrid approach to AI, combining numeric AI techniques like machine learning with knowledge-based reasoning to produce actionable intelligence. Beyond Limits primarily serves industrial customers with advanced AI systems designed to apply human-like reasoning to solve complex problems, reduce risk, increase efficiency, decrease waste, and provide analytical horsepower to accelerate executive and operator decision-making.

