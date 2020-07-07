IRVINE, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC , a California-based technology company developing state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) headset devices, today announced plans to deliver the first AR headsets specific for medical applications providing connectivity from AT&T and using 5G products from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



Ocutrx is building its AR/XR medical device, the first headset, the Oculenz™, for patient use and a second headset, the ORLenz™, is designed for physicians and surgeons. Both will be built upon the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform, which features the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System.

AT&T, a global Internet of Things (IoT) leader, will provide IoT solutions, including AT&T Control Center and cellular connectivity for Ocutrx devices – allowing highly secure, near real-time access to data. The cellular connectivity within the headset, also provides the ARWear to function as a smartphone.

About Ocutrx ARwear™

Ocutrx makes AR/XR headsets for both the patient and healthcare provider. For patients, the Oculenz™ AMD provides ground-breaking technology to offer a solution for advanced macular degeneration and other central visual deficits in patients with retinal disease. The Oculenz RMP Remote Medical Presence model is for the remote telemedicine and contains various patient vital sensors including visual-field test, blood pressure, heart rate and blood oxygenation. The Oculenz LVP is for low-vision patients to maneuver around in their environment using SLAM supported by the Snapdragon XR2 Platform. SLAM in the Oculenz headset works much like how autonomous cars drive and can direct someone on a path and audibly advise them when dangers, such as curbs, stop signs or stairs, are near their path. The Oculenz EyAlinz™ is a device which can help diagnose and treat younger patients with amblyopia (lazy eye) and provide a binocular recovery solution. For the physician, Ocutrx has developed the ORLenz for surgery visualization, providing a surgery video feed with virtual information superimposed in the view of a surgeon, assistant or students/fellows. There is also an ORLenz version for those who practice interactive radiology to see both the body and a probe at the same time in an AR/XR overlay. These surgery AR/XR headsets are also featured in the Ocutrx OR-Bot™ Surgery Visualization Theatre, which spotlight three fully 4k viewing methods for surgeons to see ophthalmic, spinal, EMT, vascular, neural or coronary surgeries.

Dr. Daniel Ting, M.D., Ph.D., a Chief Medical AI Advisor to Ocutrx and a leading global ophthalmology AI expert is working with Ocutrx to develop an Ophthalmology AI platform for ophthalmic surgeries. The ORLenz AI will access a HIPAA-secured cloud and can analyze thousands of surgeries. It will notify the surgeon of optimal scenarios and times during surgery for where to perform membrane peeling, laser, injections or other actions to prevent injury to the operating tissue and to improve patient outcomes. “The ORLenz AI engine will enhance surgeries with information presented as virtual markers on the ORLenz headset lens,” says Dr. Ting, “In addition to the surgery video feed, there will be blinking cursors, menus and text shown during the surgery viewable virtually by the surgeon on the AR headset.”

Dr. Linda Lam, M.D., M.B.A. the Ocutrx Chief Medical Officer, highlighted that the results can be accessed remotely for later review and analysis by the healthcare provider, allowing for tele-monitoring and telemedicine capabilities and services.”

Ocutrx Vision Technologies may not yet be a household name, but most of the world benefits from the company’s founders. Developed by Michael and Mitchael Freeman, these brothers are responsible for developing some of the foundational technology now recognized as IEEE 802.11(n) MIMO standards, which is the same technology used today when we send videos from our cell phones After Freeman brothers’ father was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), they made it their mission to correct the effects of this devastating disease. The Freeman’s assembled the team who helped them develop streaming mobile video in the 1990s, and their prototype, the Oculenz AMD, is being touted as the next best thing in Ophthalmology for macular degeneration and low vision. Additional applications include military, drones, gaming, commercial, industrial, and more. Ocutrx Vision Technologies’ AR/XR headsets will showcase the newest and greatest abilities of the Snapdragon XR2 Platform and AT&T’s network including 5G.

“By merging these communication and virtual technologies, we have the potential to unleash a tidal wave of innovative AR/XR applications that could totally revamp the healthcare industry and promote telemedicine,” said Michael Freeman, JD, founder and CEO/CTO of Ocutrx. “Better outcomes mean shorter surgeries, shorter patient downtimes as well as quicker turn-arounds and fewer readmissions for facilities, resulting in increased healthcare efficiencies across the board."

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and a research and development labs in Colorado Springs, CO and Tulsa, OK, and a new office in London, England, Ocutrx is a new breed of Augmented/Extended Reality manufacturing company focusing on the best-connected, lightest-weight, highest-resolution AR headset, housing the largest field-of-vision in the market. The Ocutrx AR headsets boast 60 pixel-per-degree resolution, which is the highest resolution the human eye can see at 20/20. Ocutrx is focused on AR/XR as a medical device for surgeons and patients alike to deliver an extended reality experience to both. At a time when worldwide applications for easy-to-wear and easy-to-use AR solutions are being touted as the “next big thing after smartphones,” Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary ARWear for the medical sector. To learn more about Ocutrx and its ground-breaking technology, please visit the company website at www.oculenz.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Ocutrx products mentioned within this press release are offered by Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC and/or its subsidiaries.

