Selbyville, Delaware, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global telemedicine market attained a valuation of USD 30.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to display an appreciable growth rate over 2020-2025. Increased pervasiveness of chronic diseases like orthopedic injuries and congestive heart failure, coupled with rising geriatric population who are more prone to such diseases are the major growth drivers of the industry.

Global telemedicine market, as per the report, is studied from the perspective of various segmentations, including specialties, component type, regional terrain, and competitive arena. Individual assessment of each segment in terms of current & predicted market share and projected growth rate is covered in the report, alongside the drivers influencing a particular segment.

The competitive terrain has also been thoroughly analyzed in the report. Company profile of each contender, their product offerings, and industry share are encompassed in the report. Various expansion strategies such as new product launches and profitable alliances among market players are detailed in the report, which will help new entrants in informed and quick decision-making.

The report cites, shifting focus towards improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs, rising awareness & acceptance of remote monitoring solutions, and several advancements in telecommunication sector are further boosting the popularity of telemedicine. Besides, dearth of physicians, supportive government initiatives, and upgradation of healthcare IT infrastructure other factors adding momentum to the industry growth.

Further, technological advancements in digital medical technology such as wireless, portable, and energy-efficient x-ray technologies are expected to present new growth opportunities for telemedicine industry in the coming years.

COVID-19 impact on global telemedicine market:

With several nations implementing lockdown to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus, telemedicine industry is on the benefitting side during this global crisis. Although, medical shops, hospitals, and other healthcare settings were mandated to remain operational, but travel & transport bans and fear of transmitting the virus has compelled individuals to stay home. Collective inclination towards opting telehealth services over healthcare visit is augmenting global telemedicine market.

Analyzing various market segmentations:

Speaking of the component type, the market is classified into services, software, and hardware. While considering the specialties scope, worldwide telemedicine market is categorized into telepsychiatry, teleradiology, and tele dermatology.

Regional analysis:

Global telemedicine market is diversified into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. As per the report, North America held the majority market share in 2019 and is projected to see considerable growth over the forecast timeframe, attributable to widespread adoption of smart devices in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major contenders operating in global telemedicine market are CloudMD, Amwell, MDLIVE, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Doctor on Demand, and Teladoc Health, Inc.

