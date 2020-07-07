New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961932/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ports and terminal operations market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in regional trade and the rise in the use of IoT solutions. In addition, the growth of containerization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ports and terminal operations market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The ports and terminal operations market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Stevedoring

• Cargo and handling transportation

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the automation of port operations as one of the prime reasons driving the ports and terminal operations market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in investment in port infrastructure and increase in M&A activities for achieving economies of scale will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ports and terminal operations market covers the following areas:

• Ports and terminal operations market sizing

• Ports and terminal operations market forecast

• Ports and terminal operations market industry analysis





