Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Savory Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global savory snacks market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Savory snacks are food products that have a salty or spicy flavor instead of a sweet profile. They are manufactured using various ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains, vegetable oils and seasonings. They are rich in nutrients, minerals, vitamins and fibers. Usually consumed in-between meals in small quantities, the most prevalent variants include salted biscuits, potato and corn chips, popcorns, pretzels, meat snacks, nuts and seeds.



The growing food and beverage industry, along with an increasing preference for on-the-go snacking options, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the changing lifestyles and hectic schedules of the working population, there has been a rise in the adoption of convenience food products such as savory snacks across the globe. Furthermore, owing to the growing consumer awareness for healthy snacking habits, manufacturers have introduced low-fat, gluten-free, organic, and protein-rich snacks, which are rapidly gaining popularity among consumers.



The introduction of various meat-based snacks such as lean beef or turkey has also favored the market growth. Manufacturers are also offering a diversified product range to expand their consumer base and meet individual requirements in terms of flavor preferences and dietary needs. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the production process and the quality of the product, along with convenient and attractive product packaging are also contributing to the growth of the market significantly. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product:

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Others

Breakup by Category:

Baked

Fried

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Sales:

Retail Sector

Foodservice Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arca Continental, Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial, Haldiram's, Intersnack, ITC Limited, Kellogg's, Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz), Lamb Weston, Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods), Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings), PepsiCo Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global savory snacks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global savory snacks market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global savory snacks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Savory Snacks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Potato Chips

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Extruded Snacks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Nuts and Seeds

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Popcorn

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Meat Snacks

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 Baked

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Fried

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Convenience Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

9.1 Retail Sector

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Foodservice Sector

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Arca Continental

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Calbee Inc.

15.3.3 Conagra Brands Inc.

15.3.4 General Mills Inc.

15.3.5 Hain Celestial

15.3.6 Haldiram's

15.3.7 Intersnack

15.3.8 ITC Limited

15.3.9 Kellogg's

15.3.10 Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz)

15.3.11 Lamb Weston

15.3.12 Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods)

15.3.13 Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings)

15.3.14 PepsiCo Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90300m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900