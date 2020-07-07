New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961885/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on HVAC equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing residential and commercial construction activities, cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment, and increase in demand for centralized HVAC systems. In addition, increasing residential and commercial construction activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The HVAC equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The HVAC equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Air conditioning equipment

• Heating equipment

• Ventilation equipment



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of prefabricated construction solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing preference for customized HVAC systems, and advent of smart HVAC systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our HVAC equipment market covers the following areas:

• HVAC equipment market sizing

• HVAC equipment market forecast

• HVAC equipment market industry analysis"





