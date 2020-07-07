ST. LOUIS, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has expanded its agreement with Bell, Canada’s largest communications company, to incorporate an extended set of Amdocs’ real-time microservices which leverage the Amdocs Microservices360 framework. The agreement supports Bell’s continued investments to further increase agility of its platforms to provide innovative new services to its customers.



Bell recently announced that it has deployed several microservices of the Amdocs CES20 portfolio and is now continuing its technology evolution path with Amdocs. Based on a long-standing partnership for IT technologies and managed services, the program offers Bell Canada more benefits from Amdocs’ next generation of customer experience solutions, which are cloud-native, highly scalable and utilize a low IT footprint.

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs Media, Networks & Technology, said: “Bell Canada is a strong partner of Amdocs and we welcome the opportunity to expand our relationship to support the company’s agile IT approach to take full advantage of DevOps to enable next-generation services for its customers.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company’s products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020.

Media Contact:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com