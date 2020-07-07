Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market By Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems), By Component (Hardware v/s Software), By Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, and Cotton), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast years. The Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud, use of IoT and AI based technologies in the agriculture industry, etc. Furthermore, adoption of practices like precision farming, data mining, among others, by the farmers is further propelling the market across the globe. Additionally, initiatives taken by various governments to promote and integrate digital technologies in agriculture especially in developing economies such as India is further driving the market across the globe.



The Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market is segmented based on type, component, crop, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into irrigation systems, plant growth monitoring systems and harvesting systems. The irrigation systems segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast years since the use of smart irrigation systems reduces the amount of water needed for irrigation, resulting in the reduction of operational costs, specifically for large farmlands. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the next five years. The hardware component consists of various sensors, controllers, GPS devices, displays, flow meters, solenoid valves, switches, among others. Sensors are installed on the plants or soil to sense and collect real-time data, which is used to generate reports and maps to assist farmers in making decisions about their crops.



Regionally, the smart plantation management systems market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall smart plantation management systems market during the forecast period on account of the favorable climatic conditions for plantation crops.



Major players operating in the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market include Robert Bosch GmBH, John Deere & Company, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, DTN, AgroWebLab Co., Ltd, Tevatronics, SemiosBio Technologies, WaterBit, Jain Irrigation Systems and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in June 2019, DTN (US) acquired PraxSoft (US), which would help the organization to provide more accurate data by using sensors and communication technologies.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market based on type, component, crop, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems)

5.2.2. By Component (Hardware v/s Software)

5.2.3. By Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, Fruits and Cotton)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Robert Bosch GmBH

13.2. John Deere & Company

13.3. Netafim

13.4. Synelixis Solutions

13.5. DTN

13.6. AgroWebLab Co., Ltd

13.7. Tevatronics

13.8. SemiosBio Technologies

13.9. WaterBit

13.10. Jain Irrigation Systems



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the author & Disclaimer



