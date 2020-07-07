VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM: TSX-V, LSE: PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that underground exploration drilling, initiated in June, has intersected high-grade gold mineralization from both infill and step-out drill holes. Drilling has extended gold mineralization out from planned stopes, has discovered new gold zones that will be integrated into the mine plan, and has confirmed stopes scheduled for near term production.1



Drilling results highlights:

46.7 g /t gold over 7.0 metres from drill hole PGU-0118; including

193.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre;

from drill hole PGU-0118; including 57.0 g /t gold over 1.0 metre from drill hole PGU-0121;

from drill hole PGU-0121; 15.8 g/t gold over 2.3 metres from drill hole PGU-0117;

from drill hole PGU-0117; 7.2 g/t gold over 5.0 metres from drill hole PGU-0113; including

22.3 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

A summary table of results is set out at the end of this News Release.

“Over the last several years our team has developed a tremendous understanding of the PureGold mine deposit,” stated Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of PureGold. “We have established the scale of this gold system, with fantastic continuity along a seven kilometre trend, and we are building a mine that will be one of the highest grade mines in the world.2 Our 30,000 metre exploration program is designed to firmly establish growth and scalability beyond our initial phase 1 mine plan. But even within the footprint of our phase 1 mine, the deposit continues to exceed our expectations with broad, high-grade intercepts that demonstrate opportunities for near term growth. New drill results demonstrate that extensions of existing stopes and possible expansions of the mine plan occur very close to existing or planned development and as such, have the potential to impact near term mine cash flow.”

Diamond drilling has identified both extensions to feasibility stopes, providing opportunity for additional high grade tonnes from existing or planned development, and new gold mineralization that may be incorporated into future short term mine plans. For example, PGU-0117 intersected 15.8 g/t gold over 2.3 metres approximately 15 meters along strike from the planned MV1280-3815 stope providing potential for westward extension of that stope. PGU-0118 confirmed continuity and has extended the eastern margin of the MV1280-3815 stope by several metres, returning 46.7 g/t gold over 7.0 metres. PGU-0121 returned 57.0 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in a significant step out, 30 metres beyond the 3815 planned mining shape highlighting significant tonnage growth potential. This new mineralization is a near term opportunity for growth of the mine plan and will be targeted by future drilling and sill development.

Drilling has also confirmed stope mineralization, including drill hole PGU-0113 which intersected the planned MV1340 stope as an infill hole and returned a broad five metre zone of gold mineralization, widening the planned stope in this location.

Drilling Plans – Surface Drilling Begins

Results released herein represent results from just the initial 875 metres of drilling from an underground drilling program that commenced in June. In addition to the ongoing underground program, two surface drills have commenced drilling at the Wedge zone, located three kilometres from the PureGold milling facility. This is one of the key growth areas outside of the phase 1 mine plan. Previous drilling in the area includes 33.3 g/t gold over 8.3 metres from hole PG17-467 and 21.3 g/t gold over 10.3 metres from drill hole PG17-486.3

Exploration drilling is expected to continue into 2021, with over 30,000 metres of drilling planned through early 2021. The goal of the 2020 exploration program is to expedite the growth of our mineral resources and aggressively expand new high-grade discoveries.

Drill Results Summary

New assay results from select drill holes are outlined below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) PGU-0112 3.0 4.0 1.0 7.8 PGU-0113 4.0 9.0 5.0 7.2 incl. 4.0 5.0 1.0 22.3 PGU-0114 8.4 10.4 1.9 5.5 incl. 9.4 10.4 1.0 7.5 PGU-0116 30.5 35.1 4.7 5.1 PGU-0117 39.7 43.2 3.5 11.3 incl. 39.7 42.0 2.3 15.8 incl. 39.7 41.0 1.3 19.1 PGU-0118 11.0 18.0 7.0 46.7 incl. 17.0 18.0 1.0 193.5 PGU-0119 47.0 48.2 1.2 8.5 PGU-0121 19.0 22.0 3.0 20.5 incl. 21.0 22.0 1.0 57.0 PGU-0121 28.4 30.0 1.6 5.5 PGU-0122 29.0 30.0 1.0 7.9

*Assay composites were calculated using uncut assays and true widths are interpreted to vary from 70-90% (80%, on average) of reported core lengths above.

For an image of gold mineralization from drill hole PGU-0121, click link below:

http://puregoldmining.ca/sites/default/files/PGU-0121_Core_Photo_21.5m.pdf

For a complete list of 2020 drill results, click link below:

http://puregoldmining.ca/sites/default/files/2020-DH-Intercepts-Table-July7.pdf

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The PureGold Red Lake Mine is Canada’s next gold mine. Fully funded, the project is on track to deliver near term gold production into a rising Canadian gold price environment, with first production scheduled for late 2020. The orebody is situated within a seven-kilometre-long gold system that is wide open for expansion at depth and along strike, and multiple discoveries by the Company suggest potential opportunities for near-term growth.

For further information, see the technical report titled “Madsen Gold Project Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Madsen Deposit Red Lake, Ontario, Canada" with an effective date of February 5, 2019, and dated July 5, 2019 (the “Feasibility Study”), for further information, available at www.puregoldmining.ca or under the Company’s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com

Source S&P Global Intelligence for producing mines with average annual production exceeding 80,000 ounces per annum

For further information see news release dated January 31, 2018

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Minerals in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation by crushing to 70% less than 2 mm, a rotary split of 1 kg, and pulverization of the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Sample pulps are shipped to the ALS assay laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for gold analysis with a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish (code Au-AA23). Samples returning >5 g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (code GRA21). Mineralized zones with visible gold and shoulder samples are also analyzed by a 1 kg screen fire assay with screening to 100 microns. A duplicate 30 g fire assay is conducted on the screen undersize with assaying of the entire oversize fraction (code Au-SCR21). Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along with field, prep and pulp duplicates, are inserted on a regular basis. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Phil Smerchanski, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the PureGold Red Lake Mine in Ontario, Canada. And become Canada’s next iconic gold company.

