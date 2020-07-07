Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Antifreeze/Coolant Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antifreeze/coolant manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in the the the the the antifreeze/coolant market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the antifreeze/coolant market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for antifreeze/coolant has increased due to the increasing use in automobiles and industrial and rise in demand for passenger vehicles in emerging economies. Antifreeze/coolant is used for a variety of end use industries, such as automobile, industrial, and others. (aerospace and electronics) and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8%. The major growth drivers for this market are the rising vehicle production, the increasing road transportation, and government legislations for antifreeze/coolants.



Firms that produce antifreeze/coolant are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global antifreeze/coolant suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Antifreeze/Coolant Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the antifreeze/coolant market and rates each antifreeze/coolant producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as as BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, TOTAL S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lukoil, Petronas, and BASF were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for antifreeze/coolant. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in automobile, industrial, and others. (aerospace and electronics) market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have the ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. BP Plc Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Chevron Corporation Profile

4.1: Company Overview

4.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

4.3: Products and Product Positioning

4.4: Markets and Market Positioning

4.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

4.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

4.7: Production

4.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

4.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

4.10: Financial Strength



5. Royal Dutch Shell Profile

5.1: Company Overview

5.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

5.3: Products and Product Positioning

5.4: Markets and Market Positioning

5.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

5.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

5.7: Production

5.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

5.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

5.10: Financial Strength



6. TOTAL S.A. Profile

6.1: Company Overview

6.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

6.3: Products and Product Positioning

6.4: Markets and Market Positioning

6.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

6.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

6.7: Production

6.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

6.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

6.10: Financial Strength



7. Exxon Mobil Corporation Profile

7.1: Company Overview

7.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

7.3: Products and Product Positioning

7.4: Markets and Market Positioning

7.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

7.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

7.7: Production

7.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

7.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

7.10: Financial Strength



8. Lukoil Profile

8.1: Company Overview

8.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

8.3: Products and Product Positioning

8.4: Markets and Market Positioning

8.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

8.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

8.7: Production

8.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

8.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

8.10: Financial Strength



9. Petronas Profile

9.1: Company Overview

9.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

9.3: Products and Product Positioning

9.4: Markets and Market Positioning

9.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

9.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

9.7: Production

9.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

9.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

9.10: Financial Strength



10. BASF Profile

10.1: Company Overview

10.2: Antifreeze/Coolant Business Overview

10.3: Products and Product Positioning

10.4: Markets and Market Positioning

10.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

10.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

10.7: Production

10.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

10.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

10.10: Financial Strength



