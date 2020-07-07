New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438202/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$84 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.8% share of the global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Parts & Accessories Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020

In the global Parts & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 583-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

American Electric Lighting

Amerlux®, LLC

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Cree, Inc.

Current, Powered by GE

Eaton Corporation plc

ELK Group International, Inc.

Fagerhults Belysning AB

Feilo Sylvania

FW Thorpe Plc

Havells India Limited

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.,

Holophane, Inc.

Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

Juno Lighting Group

Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.

LEDvance GmbH

Lithonia Lighting Company

LSI Industries, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

OMS, a.s.

Opple Lighting

Osram GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

Schréder Group GIE

Targetti Sankey S.p.A.

TCP International Holdings Ltd.

Thomas Lighting

Thorn Licht GmbH

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

Venture Lighting International, Inc.

Zumtobel Group AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: ?Shaping? the Future of

Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Bright Prospects Ahead for World Lighting Fixtures & Luminaires

Market

Developing Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities

Innovations & Advancements: Prime Force Directing the Market

Progress

Growth for Luminaires Surpasses Lamps in the Global Market for

Lighting Equipment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)

American Electric Lighting (USA)

Holophane, Inc. (USA)

Juno Lighting Group (USA)

Lithonia Lighting Company (USA)

Amerlux®, LLC (USA)

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India)

Cree, Inc. (USA)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

Current, Powered by GE (USA)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

ELK Group International, Inc. (USA)

Thomas Lighting (USA)

Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)

Feilo Sylvania (UK)

FW Thorpe Plc (UK)

Havells India Limited (India)

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (USA)

Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Japan)

LEDvance GmbH (Germany)

LSI Industries, Inc. (USA)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (USA)

NVC (Huizhou) Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

OMS, a.s. (Slovakia)

Opple Lighting (China)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

PhotonStar LED Ltd. (UK)

Schréder Group GIE (Belgium)

Signify N.V. (The Netherlands)

Color Kinetics (USA)

Strand Lighting (USA)

Targetti Sankey S.p.A. (Italy)

TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland)

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation (Japan)

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Venture Lighting International, Inc. (USA)

Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)

Thorn Licht GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental

Growth Driver

LED Lamps and Luminaires Penetration Varies Across General

Lighting Segments

General Lighting Segments: Key Factors Impacting LED Adoption

LED Luminaires Uptake in Commercial Buildings to Increase

Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities Drives

Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires

Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand

Strong Growth Predicted for LED Luminaires Over the Next Few Years

LED Outdoor Luminaires are Poised for Rapid Penetration

LED Lamps and Luminaires Adoption Faster in Countries with High

Power Costs

Future Trends in LED Lighting and Luminaires Market

Energy Efficient OLED Luminaires to Witness Increased Adoption

Favorable Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient

Lamps and Luminaires

Growing Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home

Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Booming Smart Lighting Market Drives Strong Demand for

Intelligent Luminaires

Luminaires: The Media of Choice for Enabling the IoT Technology

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous

Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

A Brief Review of Select Recently Launched Smart Lighting

Solutions

Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy

Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market

Expansion

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries

Robust Growth Opportunities in Industrial Applications

Modernization Initiatives Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires

Key Determinants for Lighting Solutions in Industrial Spaces

Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated

Hours and Applications

Industrial & High Baby Lighting Markets: The Most Challenging,

Yet Lucrative Applications

Stylish and Decorative Luminaires in a Variety of Sizes and

Shapes Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures

A Brief Review of Latest Architectural Lighting Design Trends

Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains

Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant

Healthy Momentum in World Construction Sector Offers Bright

Prospects

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market

Automotive Remains A Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Luminaires

Stable Automobile Production Bodes Well for Vehicular Lighting

Fixtures

Positive Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen

Market Prospects

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living

Favorable Economic Scenario

Continuous Innovation: Primary Market Characteristic

Interior Lighting Design Trends Influence Indoor Luminaires

Innovations

Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends

A Review of Select Luminaires Innovations

Novel Tracklights that Offer Optimal Flexibility Irrespective

of Project Application

Other Recent Innovative Fixture and



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

