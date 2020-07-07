New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438202/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$84 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.8% share of the global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Parts & Accessories Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global Parts & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 583-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: ?Shaping? the Future of
Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies
Recent Market Activity
Bright Prospects Ahead for World Lighting Fixtures & Luminaires
Market
Developing Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities
Innovations & Advancements: Prime Force Directing the Market
Progress
Growth for Luminaires Surpasses Lamps in the Global Market for
Lighting Equipment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)
American Electric Lighting (USA)
Holophane, Inc. (USA)
Juno Lighting Group (USA)
Lithonia Lighting Company (USA)
Amerlux®, LLC (USA)
Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India)
Cree, Inc. (USA)
Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)
Current, Powered by GE (USA)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
ELK Group International, Inc. (USA)
Thomas Lighting (USA)
Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)
Feilo Sylvania (UK)
FW Thorpe Plc (UK)
Havells India Limited (India)
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)
Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (USA)
Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Japan)
LEDvance GmbH (Germany)
LSI Industries, Inc. (USA)
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (USA)
NVC (Huizhou) Lighting Technology Corporation (China)
OMS, a.s. (Slovakia)
Opple Lighting (China)
Osram GmbH (Germany)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
PhotonStar LED Ltd. (UK)
Schréder Group GIE (Belgium)
Signify N.V. (The Netherlands)
Color Kinetics (USA)
Strand Lighting (USA)
Targetti Sankey S.p.A. (Italy)
TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland)
Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation (Japan)
TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Venture Lighting International, Inc. (USA)
Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)
Thorn Licht GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental
Growth Driver
LED Lamps and Luminaires Penetration Varies Across General
Lighting Segments
General Lighting Segments: Key Factors Impacting LED Adoption
LED Luminaires Uptake in Commercial Buildings to Increase
Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities Drives
Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires
Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand
Strong Growth Predicted for LED Luminaires Over the Next Few Years
LED Outdoor Luminaires are Poised for Rapid Penetration
LED Lamps and Luminaires Adoption Faster in Countries with High
Power Costs
Future Trends in LED Lighting and Luminaires Market
Energy Efficient OLED Luminaires to Witness Increased Adoption
Favorable Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient
Lamps and Luminaires
Growing Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home
Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth
Booming Smart Lighting Market Drives Strong Demand for
Intelligent Luminaires
Luminaires: The Media of Choice for Enabling the IoT Technology
Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous
Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality
A Brief Review of Select Recently Launched Smart Lighting
Solutions
Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy
Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market
Expansion
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries
Robust Growth Opportunities in Industrial Applications
Modernization Initiatives Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires
Key Determinants for Lighting Solutions in Industrial Spaces
Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated
Hours and Applications
Industrial & High Baby Lighting Markets: The Most Challenging,
Yet Lucrative Applications
Stylish and Decorative Luminaires in a Variety of Sizes and
Shapes Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures
A Brief Review of Latest Architectural Lighting Design Trends
Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains
Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant
Healthy Momentum in World Construction Sector Offers Bright
Prospects
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market
Automotive Remains A Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Luminaires
Stable Automobile Production Bodes Well for Vehicular Lighting
Fixtures
Positive Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen
Market Prospects
Urbanization Trend
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Standards of Living
Favorable Economic Scenario
Continuous Innovation: Primary Market Characteristic
Interior Lighting Design Trends Influence Indoor Luminaires
Innovations
Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends
A Review of Select Luminaires Innovations
Novel Tracklights that Offer Optimal Flexibility Irrespective
of Project Application
Other Recent Innovative Fixture and
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Non-Portable (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Non-Portable (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Non-Portable (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Portable (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Portable (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Portable (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Parts & Accessories (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Parts & Accessories (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Parts & Accessories (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive Lighting (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive Lighting (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive Lighting (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Office Lighting (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Office Lighting (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Office Lighting (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Outdoor Lighting (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Outdoor Lighting (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Outdoor Lighting (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Architectural Lighting (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Architectural Lighting (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Architectural Lighting (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: United States Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 59: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 101: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 104: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 107: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 122: Indian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 129: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 130: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 149: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 152: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in the
