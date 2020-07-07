New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961879/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward MI techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, demand for cath labs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Peripheral DEBs

• Coronary DEBs



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime reasons driving the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market growth during the next few years. Also, the threat from conventional balloon catheters and drug eluting stenting procedure and increase in the number of clinical trials for DEBs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market covers the following areas:

• Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market sizing

• Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market forecast

• Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market industry analysis





