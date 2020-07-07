Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are rising demand for light weight vehicles across the globe, high-strength steel continues to witness strong demand, recent technological developments of sheet metal components and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



By material, the Automotive Sheet Metal Components market is segregated into aluminum and steel. Based on application, the market is segmented into exterior, chassis, interior, drivetrain and engine.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand for light weight vehicles across the globe

3.1.2 High-strength steel continues to witness strong demand

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of sheet metal components

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market, By Material

4.1 Aluminum

4.1.1 Aluminum Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Steel

4.2.1 Steel Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market, By Application

5.1 Exterior

5.1.1 Exterior Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Chassis

5.2.1 Chassis Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.3 Interior

5.3.1 Interior Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.4 Drivetrain

5.4.1 Drivetrain Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.5 Engine

5.5.1 Engine Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 Germany

6.2.1.2 U.K

6.2.1.3 Italy

6.2.1.4 France

6.2.1.5 Spain

6.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1 China

6.3.1.2 Japan

6.3.1.3 India

6.3.1.4 Australia

6.3.1.5 New Zealand

6.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.1.2 UAE

6.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Argentina

6.5.1.2 Brazil

6.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6.1.1 Africa

6.6.1.2 Caribbean



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Aleris International, Inc.

8.2 General Stamping and Metal Works

8.3 Larsen Manufacturing, LLC

8.4 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.

8.5 Novelis, Inc.

8.6 O'Neal Manufacturing Services

8.7 Paul Craemer GmbH

8.8 Omax Autos Ltd.

8.9 Amada Co. Ltd.

8.10 Frank Dudley Ltd.

8.11 ABC Sheet Metal



