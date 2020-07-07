REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyral, provider of the first cloud security platform for the data layer, today announced general availability of its data layer security platform.



“Cyral pioneered the concept of a security platform for the data layer and has closed scores of new customer trials and production deployments since announcing our funding in January 2020,” said Manav Mital, founder and CEO of Cyral. “The new GA platform gives customers security directly at the data layer. It is cloud native, fast and light, and lets organizations install and deploy with one-click native integrations to the most popular enterprise tools without requiring changes to any applications.”

Cyral provides data layer security protection across an enterprise, providing immediate benefits for security, DevOps and IT and data governance teams.

CISOs:

Enhance cloud security with granular data access policies;

Extend Zero Trust to the data layer;

Protect your organization from data breaches;

Increase trust with your customers and provide assurance.

IT & Data Governance:

Simplify user management for databases and data warehouses;

Discover and enforce least privileges across all data endpoints;

Meet compliance requirements for data activity monitoring;

Continuous change management compliance through security as code.

Security Operations:

Use data layer context to respond to incidents faster and reduce alert fatigue;

Detect and prevent exfil attacks using advanced policies not possible elsewhere;

Alert on high-severity anomalies and analyze suspicious behavior patterns

Integrate with existing tools and leverage the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

DevOps

Automate data security to provide security SLAs and enforce business policies;

Monitor resource usage, trace data flows and resolve issues with data layer visibility;

Use monitoring, management and orchestration tools of your choice;

Integrate into your CI/CD workflow to enable policies as code.

As databases, pipelines and data warehouses move to the cloud, the concept of infrastructure as code is now the defacto model for most enterprises today. While proving a boon for productivity and agility, these changes also make it much harder for security and DevOps teams to keep track of their data, making it nearly impossible to know who has access to what data and what they are doing with it. Cyral provides DevOps and security teams unmatched visibility and control without any changes to their production applications.

“At Uplift, data is a key asset and its security is paramount,” said Stu Kelly, CTO of Uplift. “For us, a security solution must strike the right balance between agility and effectiveness. We needed efficient access controls that allow us to do more with our data while simultaneously eliminating risk and enabling teams to move forward with the greatest speed. With Cyral, we found a solution that does just that.”

Cyral’s GA security platform now supports native and seamless integration of more than 60 leading enterprise software tools and datastores broadly used among Global 2000 enterprises. Cyral’s pioneering data layer security platform has now been proven in production deployments across multiple major verticals.

Download the product brief to learn more, and please visit www.cyral.com to register.

About Cyral

Cyral is the first cloud-native platform providing security as code for the modern data layer. DevOps and security teams get granular visibility and policy enforcement across all data endpoints for an unmatched unified view of any organization’s data layer activity. Cyral is venture-backed by Redpoint, A.Capital and Costanoa. Follow us at @cyralinc