Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Coconut Water Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaged coconut water market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the period 2019-2025.



The global packaged coconut water market is driven by the growing preference for beverages, which are natural, healthy, and convenient. Coconut water is at the cusp of rapid growth on account of its versatile characteristics. This product has exerted a universal consumer appeal for being natural, unadulterated, virtually unprocessed, pure, and organic by virtue. These add-on benefits have naturally paved the way for its rapid growth in the past decade. These qualities have further radically shaped the beverage market wherein either focused vendors dealing with these products are flourishing, or the existing players gradually are diversifying their portfolios to include healthier alternatives to stay competitive in the market.



The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 has greatly affected the coconut water market across the globe, especially in the US and EU countries, where the demand is well established. The landscape of high demand with a shortage of coconuts sold at a higher price has gone for a toss during the pandemic period. Further, the demand for packaged and unpackaged coconut water is more prominent during the summer season that lasts from April to July in most Southeast Asian countries. This peak season has drastically been affected by the pandemic owing to distribution and supply shortages.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the packaged coconut water market during the forecast period:

Preference for Organic Drinks

Growth in Health-Conscious Population

Growth in Demand for Sparkling Coconut Water

Demand in Clean and Ethical Labelling

The study considers the present scenario of the packaged coconut water market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The coconut water has emerged as one of the highly competitive markets since 2019. The entry of players such as Vita Coco in 2004, followed by the venture of FMCG giants such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola through O.N.E and Zico brands, has breathed a new life in the market. With more than 200 recognized players in the industry today, it is highly fragmented where the intensity of the competition is high. Along with coconut water brands, vendors are trying to gain an edge over substitutes such as plant-based waters, sports drinks, and conventional fruit juices as they determine the significance of market share and success significantly.



Prominent Vendors

Vita Coco

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

C2O

Taste Nirvana

Other Prominent Vendors

AG Amy and Brian Naturals

Green COCO Europe GMBH

CHI

Coco Libre

Cocojal

DuCOCO

FOCO

H2coco

INVO Coconut Water

C-Coconut Water

Cocofina

Genuine Coconut

Goya Foods

Happy Coco

KULAU GMBH

MightyBee

Riri

Rubicon Drinks

TIANA Fairtrade Organics

Tropical Sun Foods

Universal Food Public Company

Windmill Organics

Alnatura

Zumi Natural Ltd

Blue Monkey

CocoCoast

Bai Brands

GraceKennedy

Harmless Harvest

Exotic Superfoods

National Beverage Corp

Purity Organic

Buddha Brands

Zola

Maui and Sons

Obrigado

Raw C

Dabur

Storia

Hector Beverages

Key Questions Answered



What is the packaged coconut water market size and growth forecast? What are some of the leading drivers, trends, and restraints affecting the growth of the coconut water market? Which is the leading variant/type/category/segment dominating the global packaged coconut water market shares? Who are the leading vendors in the Asia Pacific region, and what are their market shares? How is COVID-19 pandemic impacting the packaged coconut water market growth?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.1 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Covid-19 Scenario



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Demand for Sparkling Coconut Water

9.2 Demand for Clean & Ethical Labelling

9.3 Growth in Sustainable Packaging Techniques



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Preference for Organic Drinks

10.2 Rise in Health-Conscious Population

10.3 Growth in Aseptic Packaging



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Impact of Climate Change on Cultivation

11.2 Threat from Substitutes

11.3 Supply Chain Disturbances



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Supply Chain

12.4 Five Forces Analysis



13 Variants

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Plain

13.5 Flavored



14 Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Sweetened

14.5 Unsweetened



15 Category

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Non-Sparkling

15.5 Sparkling



16 Packaging

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Paperboards

16.5 Plastic

16.6 Others



17 Distribution

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

17.5 Convenience Stores

17.6 Specialty Stores

17.7 Online

17.8 Others



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Geographic Overview



19 North America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)

19.3 Variant

19.4 Type

19.5 Category

19.6 Packaging

19.7 Distribution

19.8 Key Countries



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)

20.3 Variant

20.4 Type

20.5 Category

20.6 Packaging

20.7 Distribution

20.8 Key Countries



21 APAC

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)

21.3 Variant

21.4 Type

21.5 Category

21.6 Packaging

21.7 Distribution

21.8 Key Countries



22 Europe

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)

22.3 Variant

22.4 Type

22.5 Category

22.6 Packaging

22.7 Distribution

22.8 Key Countries



23 Middle East & Africa

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)

23.3 Variant

23.4 Type

23.5 Category

23.6 Packaging

23.7 Distribution

23.8 Key Countries



24 Competitive Landscape

24.1 Competition Overview

24.2 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



25 Key Company Profiles

25.1 Vita Coco

25.2 Pepsico

25.3 Coca-Cola

25.4 C2O

25.5 Taste Nirvana



26 Other Prominent Vendors

26.1 Amy & Brian Naturals

26.2 Green Coco Europe Gmbh

26.3 CHI

26.4 Coco Libre

26.5 Cocojal

26.6 Ducoco

26.7 Foco

26.8 H2coco

26.9 Invo Coconut Water

26.1 C-Coconut Water

26.11 Cocofina

26.12 Genuine Coconut

26.13 Goya Foods

26.14 Happy Coco

26.15 Kulau

26.16 Mightybee

26.17 Riri

26.18 Rubicon Drinks Ltd

26.19 Tiana Fairtrade Organics

26.2 Tropical Sun Foods

26.21 Universal Food Public Company

26.22 Windmill Organics

26.23 Alnatura

26.24 Zumi Natural Ltd

26.25 Blue Monkey

26.26 Cococoast

26.27 Bai Brands

26.28 Gracekennedy

26.29 Harmless Harvest

26.3 Exotic Superfoods

26.31 National Beverage Corp

26.32 Purity Organic

26.33 Buddha Brands

26.34 Zola

26.35 Maui And Sons

26.36 Obrigado

26.37 Raw C

26.38 Dabur

26.39 Storia

26.4 Hector Beverages



27 Report Summary

27.1 Key Takeaways

27.2 Strategic Recommendations



28 Quantitative Summary

28.1 Variant

28.2 Type

28.3 Category

28.4 Packaging

28.5 Distribution

28.6 Market by Geography

28.7 North America

28.8 Europe

28.9 Latin America

28.1 Middle East & Africa

28.11 APAC



29 Appendix



