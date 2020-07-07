Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nebulizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nebulizer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.



The global nebulizer market is one of the steady growing segments in the global medical devices market. It is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. This surge can be attributable to the growing prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, cystic fibrosis, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases is increasing the demand for nebulizers at a significant rate over the past few years across the globe. According to the WHO, COPD is expected to emerge as the third leading cause of death across the world by 2025.



The rise in COVID-19 cases across the globe has increased the demand for nebulizers. The device's usage to treat the coronavirus affected patients is growing during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 180 countries are affected by COVID-19. Italy, Spain, the UK, the US, China, France, Spain, Iran, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium accounted for more than 75% of the cases. With 20% to 40% and 5% to 15% of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and intensive/emergency care, the demand for medical ventilators and nebulizers to deliver medication directly to the lungs is likely to grow phenomenally between 2020 and 2021.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the nebulizer market during the forecast period:

High Demand for Mesh Nebulizers

COVID-19 Fueling Surge in Nebulizers

Growing Popularity of Home Nebulization

Favorable Patient Demographics

The study considers the present scenario of the nebulizer market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Nebulizer Market Segmentation



The global nebulizer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, portability, end-user, and geography. Jet nebulizers are widely drug delivery machines across the globe. The segment accounts for the largest market revenue. However, it is likely to decline on account of the growing popularity and adoption of mesh devices. An important driver, which is influencing their usage, is the effectiveness in delivering formulations that cannot be delivered with pressurized metered-dose and dry powder inhalers. However, these devices are incorporated with ventilators to synchronize aerosol delivery with inspiration, maintain constant tidal volume, and avoid drug waste. This factor has increased the usage of jet type in ICUs to treat critically ill patients.



Insights by Geography



The North American market is growing at a moderate rate. Although the region is expected to grow at a slower rate than other regions, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a surge in nebulizers in the region, especially in the US. The country will witness a positive growth as national health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% for 2019-2028, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028. North America experienced a large-scale adoption of nebulizers over the past decade.



The rise in pollution rates, along with the growing number of cases related to respiratory troubles, even for neo-natal care, is one of the major reasons that has boosted the overall demand in North America. However, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has affected North America drastically. The number of people affected by COVID-19 is on the higher side; more than lakh people are affected by the coronavirus. A large number of people are admitted to emergency rooms and are on ventilators.



Insights by Vendors



The global nebulizer market share is fragmented with the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of devices. OMRON, Koninklijke Philips, Drive DeVilbiss International, PARI, Feellife Health, Besco Medical, and Rossmax International, and Ca-Mi are the key market players dominating the market. Although the large vendors dominate, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors also are offering cost-effective nebulizers in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions.



Prominent Vendors

OMRON

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

Koninklijke Philips

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Besco Medical

PARI

Rossmax International

Feellife Health

CA-MI

Other Prominent Vendors

Liquide Medical Systems

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Allied Healthcare Products

Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb

AME Group

Babybelle

Big Eagle

Bremed

Well Swiss

DR TRUST

DELBio

EP S.p.A

ELMASLAR GROUP

Flexicare

Fazzini

Hnkar Ecza ve Medikal

K-JUMP HEALTH

Little Doctor International

MED2000

San-Up

HELTMAN Medikal

Jiangsu Dengguan Medical Treatment Instrument

Medpack Swiss Group

Microlife

MTD Medical Technology and Devices

Norditalia Group

Promed Group

Tai Yu International Manu

Trimpeks

Vega Technologies

Wuhan W.E.O. Science & Technology Development

Westmed

Compass Health Brands

Koo Medical Equipment

NOUVAG

Sunset Healthcare Solutions

Morepen Laboratories

Trudell Medical International

Key Questions Answered:



What is the nebulizer market size and growth rate during the forecast period? How is the growth of healthcare infrastructure supporting the growth trend of the nebulizer market in the North America region? Which product/portability/end-user segment is generating the largest revenues for the market? What are the factors leading to the growth of regional vendors in the nebulizer market? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the European nebulizer market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Pandemic



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 High Demand for Mesh Nebulizers

8.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Fuelling Surge in Demand for Nebulizers

8.3 Growing Popularity of Home Nebulization

8.4 Increase in Demand for Nebulizers In Developing Countries



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Favorable Patient Demographics

9.2 Vendors Increased Focus on Publishing Positive Clinical Evidence of Nebulizers

9.3 Technological Advancements in Nebulizers

9.4 Increase in Usage of Portable Nebulizers



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Presence of Alternatives for Nebulizers

10.2 Limitations Associated with Nebulizers

10.3 Intense Competiton Coupled with Pricing Pressure



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Nebulizer Market by Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Jet Nebulizers

12.4 Mesh Nebulizers

12.5 Ultrasonic Nebulizers



13 Nebulizer Market by Portability

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Table Top

13.4 Portable Nebulizers



14 Nebulizer Market by End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Home Healthcare

14.5 Others



15 Nebulizer Market by Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 North America: Product Segmentation

16.4 Key Countries



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Europe: Product Segmentation

17.4 Key Countries



18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 APAC: Product Segmentation

18.4 Key Countries



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Latin America: Product Segmentation

19.4 Key Countries



20 Middle East and Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Middle East and Africa: Product Segmentation

20.4 Key Countries



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 Omron

22.2 Koninklijke Philips

22.3 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

22.4 Besco Medical

22.5 PARI

22.6 Rossmax International

22.7 Feellife Health

22.8 CA-MI



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 Air Liquide Medical Systems

23.2 Allied Healthcare Products

23.3 Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb

23.4 Ame Group

23.5 Babybelle

23.6 Big Eagle

23.7 Bremed

23.8 B.Well Swiss

23.9 DR Trust

23.10 Delbio

23.11 EP S.P.A

23.12 Elmaslar Group

23.13 Flexicare

23.14 Fazzini

23.15 Hnkar Ecza Ve Medikal

23.16 K-JUMP Health

23.17 Little Doctor International

23.18 MED2000

23.19 SAN-UP

23.20 Heltman Medikal

23.21 Jiangsu Dengguan Medical Treatment Instrument

23.22 Medpack Swiss Group

23.23 Microlife

23.24 MTD Medical Technology and Devices

23.25 Norditalia Group

23.26 Promed Group

23.27 Tai Yu International Manufactory

23.28 Trimpeks

23.29 Vega Technologies

23.30 Wuhan W.E.O. Science & Technology Development

23.31 WESTMED

23.32 Compass Health Brands

23.33 Koo Medical Equipment

23.34 Nouvag

23.35 Sunset Healthcare Solutions

23.36 Morepen Laboratories

23.37 Trudell Medical International



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary

25.1 Market by Geography

25.2 Market by Portability

25.3 Market by Product

25.4 Market by End-User

25.5 Jet Nebulizer by Geography

25.6 Mesh Nebulizer Market by Geography

25.7 Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market by Geography

25.8 North America Nebulizer Market by Product

25.9 Europe Nebulizer Market by Product

25.10 APAC Nebulizer Market by Product

25.11 Latin America Nebulizer Market by Product

25.12 Middle East Nebulizer Market by Product



26 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyekzm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900