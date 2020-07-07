Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemostasis/Coagulation Analyzer Market by Product (Clinical Laboratory, consumables, reagents, PoCT, Manual, Automated), Test (PT,Fibrinogen, APTT, ACT, D Dimer), Technology (Optical, Mechanical) End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coagulation analyzers market is projected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2025 from USD 3.87 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.



Coagulation analyzers market to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders and the rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of fully automated coagulation analyzers is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Optical technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies - optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology. However, apart from these technologies, coagulation analyzers can also be based on other technologies, such as nephelometric, immunogenic, chromogenic, advanced biosensor, and thromboelastometry technologies. The most widely used technology in the coagulation analyzers market is the optical technology. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



Clinical laboratory analyzers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020

Clinical laboratory analyzers are estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020. The clinical laboratory analyzers market includes systems and consumables. Systems are further classified as automated, semi-automated, and manual systems, while consumables are classified into reagents and standards, controls, and calibrations. The growing prevalence of blood disorders and the increasing development of automated coagulation systems with faster turnaround times, compact size, and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.



Prothrombin time tests segment is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market during the forecast period

Based on test, the coagulation analyzers market is segmented into prothrombin time (PT/INR) testing, fibrinogen testing, activated partial thromboplastin time testing, D-dimer testing, ACT testing, platelet function tests, anti-factor XA tests, heparin and protamine dose-response tests for ACT, and other coagulation tests. In 2020, the prothrombin time testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market. However, the D-dimer tests segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

North America is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market in 2020

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global coagulation analyzers market in 2020, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the coagulation analyzers market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Coagulation Analyzers Market Overview

4.2 North America: Coagulation Analyzers Market, by Product & Country (2020)

4.3 Coagulation Analyzers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Blood Disorders

5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Fully Automated Coagulation Analyzers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Reagent Rental Business

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Processes Significantly Increasing the Gestation Period for Product Launches



6 Coagulation Analyzers Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

6.2.1 Consumables

6.2.1.1 Reagents

6.2.1.1.1 Reagents Accounted for the Largest Share of The Consumables Market in 2019

6.2.1.2 Standards, Controls, and Calibrations

6.2.1.2.1 Standards, Controls, and Calibrations Play An Important Role in Ensuring the Performance and Accuracy of Instruments

6.2.2 Systems

6.2.2.1 Automated Systems

6.2.2.1.1 Fully Automated Systems Deliver Results With High Accuracy and Precision in Shorter Periods

6.2.2.2 Semi-Automated Systems

6.2.2.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Semi-Automated Systems to Drive Their Adoption

6.2.2.3 Manual Systems

6.2.2.3.1 Manual Systems to Witness Lower Growth During The Forecast Period

6.3 Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers

6.3.1 Poc Testing Analyzers to Witness High Demand Growth in The Coming Years



7 Coagulation Analyzers Market, by Test

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Prothrombin Time Testing

7.2.1 PT/INR Tests Dominated the Market in 2019

7.3 D-Dimer Testing

7.3.1 D-Dimer Tests Are Used to Check Blood Clotting Issues

7.4 Fibrinogen Testing

7.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Increase The Demand for Fibrinogen Tests

7.5 Activated Clotting Time Testing

7.5.1 Act Tests Help Healthcare Providers to Find the Right Dosage of Heparin

7.6 Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing

7.6.1 Growing Number of Angioplasty and Dialysis Procedures to Support Market Growth

7.7 Platelet Function Tests

7.7.1 Platelet Function Tests Are Performed to Evaluate the Ability of Platelets to Clump Together

7.8 Anti-Factor Xa Tests

7.8.1 Anti-Factor Xa Tests Aid in the Monitoring of Standard Heparin Therapy for UFH

7.9 Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for Act

7.9.1 Due to Limited Applications, this Test Segment Has a Very Small Share in the Coagulation Analyzers Market

7.10 Other Coagulation Tests



8 Coagulation Analyzers Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Optical Technology

8.2.1 Optical Technology Segment Dominated the Market in 2019

8.3 Mechanical Technology

8.3.1 Mechanical Analyzers Are Not Affected by Icteric or Lipemic Plasma

8.4 Electrochemical Technology

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Self-Testing to Drive Market Growth

8.5 Other Technologies



9 Coagulation Analyzers Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 High Prevalence of Blood-Related Disorders Will Result in High Market Growth

9.3 Clinical Laboratories

9.3.1 Clinical Laboratories Formed the Largest End-User Segment in this Market

9.4 Other End-users



10 Coagulation Analyzers Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Favorable Research Scenario Will Drive Market Growth in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Hiv is a Major Factor Driving the Growth of The Coagulation Analyzers Market in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Government Support to Develop Innovative Diagnostic Kits Will Boost Market Growth in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Presence of Proper Protocols and Guidelines for Diagnostics to Propel Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Preference for Coagulation Testing During Transplantation Will Result in Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Consolidation of Laboratories in Spain Will Drive Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives and Improving Healthcare Infrastructure to Aid Market Growth

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Poc Testing Will Contribute to Market Growth in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 High Burden of Chronic Diseases to Support Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Dearth of Qualified Healthcare Professionals to Restrain Market Growth in Latam

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 High Prevalence of Blood Disorders to Support Market Growth in the MEA



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

11.4.2 Partnerships and Agreements

11.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.4 Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

12.5 Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens Ag)

12.6 Sysmex Corporation

12.7 Danaher Corporation

12.8 Horiba

12.9 Diagnostica Stago Sas

12.10 Helena Laboratories Corporation

12.11 Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

12.12 Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc.

12.13 Hycel Handelsges.M.B.H.

12.14 Genrui Biotech Inc.

12.15 Erba Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (A Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. Company)

12.16 Bio-Group Medical System

12.17 Robimes India Pvt. Ltd.

12.18 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.



