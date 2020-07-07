SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the launch of BioMedWire (“BMW”) as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

BioMedWire is a laser-focused, technology-driven communications platform committed to keeping the public abreast of the latest updates and information related to emerging market opportunities in the life sciences sector and beyond.

In addition to publishing original content highlighting individual companies and emerging market opportunities in the fast-moving life sciences sector, BioMedWire delivers important time-sensitive updates through market-focused text message alerts and social media notifications.

“The life sciences sector has delivered incredible remedies and cures, saved and changed lives, and offered some of the greatest investment returns the markets have ever seen. The sector is constantly moving and evolving to meet the health and wellness challenges of the times, and BioMedWire is designed to keep investors abreast of developments and highlight companies in the sector that offer hope for improved quality of life,” said Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for InvestorBrandNetwork. “By adding BioMedWire to our 45+ brands, we’re providing a powerful new platform for innovators in this space to speak directly to the investment community.”

The launch of BioMedWire reinforces InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the continued expansion its robust network of brands, client-partners, followers and products. For more than 14 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate communications solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

