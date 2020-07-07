New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luggage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Casual/Regular Use Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suitcases/Travelling Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.9% share of the global Luggage market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Luggage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Business/Computer Bags Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020
In the global Business/Computer Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 517-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Travel & Leisure
Industry
Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Luggage Market
Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage
Manufacturers
Global Outlook
Increasing Air Travel and Innovative Designs Propel Luggage and
Bags Demand
Economic Recession in Retrospect - Market Recovers in Sync with
Revival in Travel & Leisure Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Luggage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
& 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ace Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Antler Ltd. (UK)
Bric’s Industria Valigeria Fine SPA (Italy)
Delsey S.A (France)
Etienne Aigner AG (Germany)
Luggage America Inc. (USA)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France)
Nike, Inc. (USA)
Samsonite International S.A. (Luxembourg)
Targus (USA)
Travelpro Products, Inc. (USA)
V.F. Corporation (USA)
Eagle Creek, Inc. (USA)
JanSport, Inc. (USA)
Kipling North America (USA)
Valigeria Roncato (Italy)
VIP Industries Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Increase in Tourist Traffic and Air-Travel Worldwide:
A Strong Growth Driver
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rising Household Disposable Incomes Drives Consumer Spending on
Luggage
Expanding Middle Class Population Worldwide Fuel Market Expansion
Rapid Urbanization Spurs Growth in Passenger Traffic
Increasing Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs)
and HNWIs Fuel Demand for Premium Luggage
Opportunity Indicators
Rise in International Migration Bodes Well for the Market
Online Sales Revolutionizes the Luggage Retailing Landscape
Select Online Luggage Vendors
Luggage Increasingly Perceived as a Fashion Accessory
Luxury Luggage Brands Target Female Consumers
Consumption of Stylish Men?s Bags on the Rise
New Lightweight Tough Materials Revive Demand for Hard-side Cases
Backpack Trend Cuts Across All Consumer Categories
Backpacks Remain the Popular Choice of Student Community
Evolution of Bags and Suitcases that Meet Stringent Airline
Baggage Laws
High Airline Baggage Costs Ramp up Demand for Light-Weight Luggage
Demand for Small Carry-On Bags on the Rise
New Baggage Policies Promote Demand for Luggage-Courier Services
Noteworthy Trends
Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition
Crude Oil and Commodity Price Dip Eases Production Costs
Geographic Concentration of Production Facilities Elevates Risk
Disruptions in Supply Chain
Currency Volatility Impacts Luggage Trade
Lengthy Consumer Purchase Cycles Weakens Sales Momentum
Trade Down and Trade Up Strategy of Leading Companies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Luggage Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Luggage Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Luggage Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Casual/Regular Use Bags (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Casual/Regular Use Bags (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Casual/Regular Use Bags (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Suitcases/Travelling Bags (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Suitcases/Travelling Bags (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Suitcases/Travelling Bags (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Business/Computer Bags (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Business/Computer Bags (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Business/Computer Bags (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Offline (Distribution Channel) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Online (Distribution Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Online (Distribution Channel) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Luggage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Luggage Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Luggage Market in the United States by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Luggage Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Luggage Market in the United States by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Luggage Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Luggage Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Luggage Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Luggage Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Luggage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Luggage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Luggage Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Luggage Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Luggage Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Luggage Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Luggage Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Luggage Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Luggage Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Luggage Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 50: Luggage Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Luggage Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Luggage Market in France by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Luggage Market Share Analysis by Distribution
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Luggage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: German Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Luggage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Distribution
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Luggage Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Luggage Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Luggage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Luggage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Luggage Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Luggage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Luggage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Luggage Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Luggage Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Luggage Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Luggage Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Luggage Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Luggage Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Luggage Market in Russia by Distribution Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Luggage Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 92: Luggage Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Luggage Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Luggage Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Luggage Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Luggage Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Luggage Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Luggage Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Luggage Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Luggage Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Luggage Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Luggage Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Luggage Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Luggage Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 120: Luggage Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luggage: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Luggage Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luggage: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Luggage Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Luggage Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Luggage Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Luggage Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Luggage Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Luggage Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Luggage Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Luggage Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Luggage Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 140: Luggage Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Luggage Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Luggage Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Luggage Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Luggage Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Luggage Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Luggage Market in Rest of Latin America by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Luggage Market in Rest of Latin America by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Luggage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Luggage Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Luggage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Luggage Historic Market by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Luggage Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Luggage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Luggage Historic Market by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Luggage Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 170: Luggage Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Luggage Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Luggage Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Luggage Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 179: Luggage Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Luggage Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Luggage Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Luggage Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Luggage Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Luggage Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 192: Luggage Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Luggage Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Luggage Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Luggage Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Luggage Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Luggage Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Luggage Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Luggage Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Luggage Market in Africa by Distribution Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Luggage Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 283
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: