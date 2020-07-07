New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luggage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Casual/Regular Use Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suitcases/Travelling Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.9% share of the global Luggage market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Luggage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Business/Computer Bags Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020

In the global Business/Computer Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 517-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ace Co. Ltd.

Antler Ltd.

Bric`s Industria Valigeria Fine SPA

Delsey S.A

Eagle Creek Inc.

Etienne Aigner AG

JanSport Inc.

Kipling North America

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

Samsonite International S.A.

Targus

Travelpro Products Inc.

Valigeria Roncato

VF Corp.

VIP Industries Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Travel & Leisure

Industry

Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Luggage Market

Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage

Manufacturers

Global Outlook

Increasing Air Travel and Innovative Designs Propel Luggage and

Bags Demand

Economic Recession in Retrospect - Market Recovers in Sync with

Revival in Travel & Leisure Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Luggage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

& 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Tourist Traffic and Air-Travel Worldwide:

A Strong Growth Driver

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rising Household Disposable Incomes Drives Consumer Spending on

Luggage

Expanding Middle Class Population Worldwide Fuel Market Expansion

Rapid Urbanization Spurs Growth in Passenger Traffic

Increasing Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs)

and HNWIs Fuel Demand for Premium Luggage

Opportunity Indicators

Rise in International Migration Bodes Well for the Market

Online Sales Revolutionizes the Luggage Retailing Landscape

Select Online Luggage Vendors

Luggage Increasingly Perceived as a Fashion Accessory

Luxury Luggage Brands Target Female Consumers

Consumption of Stylish Men?s Bags on the Rise

New Lightweight Tough Materials Revive Demand for Hard-side Cases

Backpack Trend Cuts Across All Consumer Categories

Backpacks Remain the Popular Choice of Student Community

Evolution of Bags and Suitcases that Meet Stringent Airline

Baggage Laws

High Airline Baggage Costs Ramp up Demand for Light-Weight Luggage

Demand for Small Carry-On Bags on the Rise

New Baggage Policies Promote Demand for Luggage-Courier Services

Noteworthy Trends

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Crude Oil and Commodity Price Dip Eases Production Costs

Geographic Concentration of Production Facilities Elevates Risk

Disruptions in Supply Chain

Currency Volatility Impacts Luggage Trade

Lengthy Consumer Purchase Cycles Weakens Sales Momentum

Trade Down and Trade Up Strategy of Leading Companies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Luggage Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Luggage Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Luggage Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Casual/Regular Use Bags (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Casual/Regular Use Bags (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Casual/Regular Use Bags (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Suitcases/Travelling Bags (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Suitcases/Travelling Bags (Product Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Suitcases/Travelling Bags (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Business/Computer Bags (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Business/Computer Bags (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Business/Computer Bags (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Offline (Distribution Channel) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Online (Distribution Channel) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Online (Distribution Channel) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Luggage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Luggage Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Luggage Market in the United States by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Luggage Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Luggage Market in the United States by Distribution

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Luggage Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Luggage Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Luggage Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Luggage Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Luggage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Luggage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Luggage Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Luggage Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Luggage Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Luggage Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Luggage Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Luggage Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Luggage Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Luggage Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 50: Luggage Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Luggage Market in France by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Luggage Market in France by Distribution Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Luggage Market Share Analysis by Distribution

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Luggage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: German Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Luggage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Distribution

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Luggage Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Luggage Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Luggage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Luggage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Luggage Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Luggage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Luggage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Luggage Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Luggage Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Luggage Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Luggage Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Luggage Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Luggage Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Luggage Market in Russia by Distribution Channel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Luggage Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 92: Luggage Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Luggage Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Luggage Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Luggage Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Luggage Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Luggage Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Luggage Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Luggage Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Luggage Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Luggage Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Luggage Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Luggage Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Luggage Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 120: Luggage Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luggage: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Luggage Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luggage: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Luggage Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Share Analysis

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Luggage Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Luggage Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Luggage Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Luggage Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Luggage Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Luggage Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Luggage Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Luggage Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 140: Luggage Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Luggage Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Luggage Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Luggage Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Luggage Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Luggage Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Luggage Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Luggage Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Luggage Market in Rest of Latin America by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Luggage Market in Rest of Latin America by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Luggage Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Luggage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Luggage Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Luggage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Luggage Historic Market by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Luggage Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Luggage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Luggage Historic Market by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Luggage Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Luggage Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Luggage Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Luggage: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Luggage Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Luggage Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Luggage Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 179: Luggage Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Luggage Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Luggage Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Luggage Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Luggage Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Luggage Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Luggage Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Luggage Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 192: Luggage Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Luggage Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Luggage Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Luggage Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Luggage Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Luggage Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Luggage Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Luggage Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Luggage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Luggage Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Luggage Market in Africa by Distribution Channel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Luggage Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 283

