The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market accounted for $9.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $96.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period. Rising focus of government agencies on providing funds to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the development of charging stations is driving the growth of the market. However, several costs associated with the infrastructure, including installation costs, maintenance costs, and operational costs are negatively impacting the market growth.



An electric vehicle network is an infrastructure system where publicly accessible charging stations are being provided to recharge electric vehicles. ECS (electronic charging station), and EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment), is an element in an infrastructure, which supplies electric energy for the recharging/charging of plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids.



Based on charger type, the fast charger segment has a growing prominence in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for its deployment in commercial stations. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the Governments in various countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in the development of charging infrastructure.



Some of the key players in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market include BP Chargemaster, ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric, ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, SemaConnect, Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Tesla, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Webasto, and Siemens.



Charging Types Covered:

DC Charger

AC Charger

Connectors Covered:

Combined Charging System (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Charger Types Covered:

Fast Charger

Slow Charger

Components Covered:

I/O Modules

Circuit Breakers

Meters

AC Couplers

Protective Devices

Applications Covered:

Public Use

Residential

Commercial

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

