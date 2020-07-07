TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deveron UAS Corp., (CSE: DVR) (“Deveron” or the “Company”) a leading agriculture digital services and insights provider in North America and Terramera, a global AgTech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown are pleased to announce a collaboration using drones and data across multiple sites throughout North America for the 2020 growing season. The project will provide Terramera access to Deveron’s turnkey drone data network which includes scalable data collection services across numerous sites in Canada and the United States.



The 2020 project brings multiple solutions to the complexity of agricultural field biology research which tends to cover a wide range of geographies where standardizing data collection protocols and deploying similar hardware and sensors may be difficult. Deveron’s drone data network ensures clients can replicate data collection protocol across multiple locations while also ensuring standardized and comparable data sets without the need for capital investment.

“Terramera is committed to reducing the global synthetic pesticide load 80% by 2030 through Actigate, our foundational chemistry platform,” said Karn Manhas, Terramera’s Founder and CEO. “Deveron’s ability to scale and replicate our high standards of data acquisition made them a great choice to collaborate on our trials.”

“Our vision continues to remain focused on expanding a North American network of agriculture data technicians so global leaders like Terramera have a reliable and low-cost network to help validate the incredible products they are creating,” commented David MacMillan, Deveron’s President and CEO. “In-field and on-farm data collection, especially across multiple geographies, poses deployment challenges that Deveron’s team spends most of their days trying to solve. We are thrilled to be working with such an innovative group who has a mission that is so transformational to our industry.”

About Terramera: Terramera is a global AgTech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown and the economics of agriculture in the next decade. With its revolutionary Actigate™ technology platform, which was recognized by Fast Company as a 2020 World Changing Idea, Terramera is committed to reducing the global synthetic pesticide load 80% by 2030 to protect plant and human health and ensure an earth that thrives and provides for everyone. The privately-held, venture-backed company was founded in 2010 and has grown to include a world-class bench of engineers, scientists, advisors and investors. Terramera is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with integrated operations in Canada, the US and India that include research labs, a greenhouse and farm, and more than 240 patents in its global IP portfolio. For more information, please visit terramera.com

About Deveron UAS: Deveron is a leading agriculture technology company focused on providing data acquisition services and data insights in North America. Through its on-demand network of drone pilots and soil sampling technicians, the Company is providing scalable data acquisition solutions in the imagery and soil space. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary Veritas Farm Management, the company provides growers in North America with independent data analytics and insights on the massive amount of data being generated on farms today.

David MacMillan

President & CEO Deveron UAS Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com

