SANTA CLARA, Calif. and TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to supply its InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform in partnership with ARB Meetings and Events to National Association of Medicaid Program Integrity (NAMPI) and the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD).
Anne Balart Michaels, President-Owner of ARB Meetings and Events, LLC comments, “Based on the work done this past week with InfernoAR and ARB, I believe that the virtual conferences created through this partnership will revolutionize the way people meet. I have been managing in-person meetings for almost 20 years and the impact COVID-19 has had on our industry and on my business is staggering. However, what it has done has given us a unique opportunity to explore new horizons and push the limits on how to create the elements that make in-person meetings so special in a virtual world. I truly believe that through this partnership, we will lead the way!”
NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg comments. “We are excited to be working with Anne and her team at ARB and we look forward to supplying our InfernoAR platform to her current and future clients. We are especially gratified to have been chosen by such esteemed organizations as NAMPI and NAMD and we look forward to working with them on these projects.”
He continues, “this latest client win is an example of another institution, choosing InfernoAR for its enhanced security, amplified video and immersive augmented reality experiences over the competition. After we acquired InfernoAR we went to work on bringing to market not just a video conference platform, but the best and most secure platform on the market with the added feature of AR. We are now in the final stages of launching new and disruptive augmented reality features embedded into InfernoAR, called ‘ScreenAR’. We believe that once this new ‘ScreenAR’ technology is launched, we will have a competitive edge accelerating the adoption of InfernoAR by enterprise global brands in 2020 and beyond. As COVID-19 continues to disrupt large social gatherings, we are currently experiencing a surge in demand for our services across our multiple business segments including: AR-ecommerce, our ARitize app, and our InfernoAR-video conferencing and virtual events platform.”
InfernoAR-video conferencing and virtual events platform, recently reported a breakthrough in security with the help of Fastly, an edge computing company. Bringing token authentication to the edge greatly enhances security and performance, which is huge for winning more contracts from our growing customer base.”
Security is a core feature of InfernoAR – the platform has serviced many Fortune 500 businesses including Johnson and Johnson, Viacom, Merk and others. Token authentication allows the CDNs to reject serving videos to unauthorized users, by taking the JWT authentication to the edge security is pushed closer to the user and load is taken off the core application.
About InfernoAR
InfernoAR supports clients that require integration with enterprise systems, custom workflow, cognitive search and discovery, interactive features and secure multi-CDN streaming in front of and behind the firewall. InfernoAR has been providing top products and service in the video streaming space for 10+ years.
Recent Company Highlights in 2020:
About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.
The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.
ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
InfernoAR: the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages put InfernoAR in a class by itself.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: expected to launch in 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.
