9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Email Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 222-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Dynamics

Outlook

Email Marketing Budgeting

Email Marketing Capabilities - Evaluation and Tracking

The Budgets Expand Post Financial Crisis - A Flashback

Opportunities in Cloud Business Email Market

Increasing implementation of Cloud Email Solutions with AI

Factors Influencing Industry Prospects

Cost Advantage and Campaign Tracking

Data Integration

Ad-Supported Newsletter Spending

Improvements in IM and Email Technology

Customer Relationship Management

Integrated Campaigns

Newsletter

Internet Direct Mail

Global Competitor Market Shares

Email Marketing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AWeber Communications (USA)

BlueVenn (USA)

Bronto Software (USA)

Campaign Monitor (Australia)

Constant Contact, Inc. (USA)

Emailcenter UK Limited (UK)

Emma (USA)

Epsilon Data Management, LLC (USA)

GetResponse (Poland)

IBM Corporation (USA)

iContact, LLC (USA)

j2 Global, Inc. (USA)

Lucini&Lucini Communications (Italy)

MailChimp (USA)

Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (USA)

Redial (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium)

SimplyCast.com (Canada)

StreamSend (USA)

Teradata Corporation (USA)

Topica, Inc. (USA)

VerticalResponse, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Factors Driving Growth

Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing

Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence

Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing

Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to

Drive Growth for Email Marketing

Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for

Promotional Email Marketing

Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs

Encourage Consumer Confidence

Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and

Acquisition Strategy

Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement

Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service

Shift towards Relevant Messaging

Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation

Growing Frequency of Email Marketing

Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information

Marketing Budgets Moving Online

Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing

Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs

Focus on List Hygiene Factors

Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave

Other Trends

Market Restraints

Critical Elements of Email Marketing

Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest

More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase

Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Email Marketing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Email Marketing Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Email Marketing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Email Marketing Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Email Marketing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Email Marketing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Email Marketing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Email Marketing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Email Marketing Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Email Marketing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Email Marketing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Email Marketing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Email Marketing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Email Marketing Market in Russia: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Email Marketing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Email Marketing Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Email Marketing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Email Marketing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Email Marketing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Email Marketing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Email Marketing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Email Marketing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Email Marketing Market in Argentina in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Email Marketing Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Email Marketing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Email Marketing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Email Marketing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Email Marketing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Email Marketing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Email Marketing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Email Marketing Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Email Marketing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Email Marketing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Email Marketing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Email Marketing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Email Marketing Market in Africa: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 126

