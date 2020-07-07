New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Email Marketing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900877/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Email Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 222-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900877/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Dynamics
Outlook
Email Marketing Budgeting
Email Marketing Capabilities - Evaluation and Tracking
The Budgets Expand Post Financial Crisis - A Flashback
Opportunities in Cloud Business Email Market
Increasing implementation of Cloud Email Solutions with AI
Factors Influencing Industry Prospects
Cost Advantage and Campaign Tracking
Data Integration
Ad-Supported Newsletter Spending
Improvements in IM and Email Technology
Customer Relationship Management
Integrated Campaigns
Newsletter
Internet Direct Mail
Global Competitor Market Shares
Email Marketing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AWeber Communications (USA)
BlueVenn (USA)
Bronto Software (USA)
Campaign Monitor (Australia)
Constant Contact, Inc. (USA)
Emailcenter UK Limited (UK)
Emma (USA)
Epsilon Data Management, LLC (USA)
GetResponse (Poland)
IBM Corporation (USA)
iContact, LLC (USA)
j2 Global, Inc. (USA)
Lucini&Lucini Communications (Italy)
MailChimp (USA)
Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (USA)
Redial (USA)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium)
SimplyCast.com (Canada)
StreamSend (USA)
Teradata Corporation (USA)
Topica, Inc. (USA)
VerticalResponse, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Factors Driving Growth
Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing
Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence
Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing
Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to
Drive Growth for Email Marketing
Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for
Promotional Email Marketing
Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs
Encourage Consumer Confidence
Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and
Acquisition Strategy
Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement
Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service
Shift towards Relevant Messaging
Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation
Growing Frequency of Email Marketing
Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information
Marketing Budgets Moving Online
Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing
Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs
Focus on List Hygiene Factors
Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave
Other Trends
Market Restraints
Critical Elements of Email Marketing
Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest
More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase
Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Email Marketing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Email Marketing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Email Marketing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Email Marketing Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Email Marketing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Email Marketing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Email Marketing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Email Marketing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Email Marketing Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Email Marketing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Email Marketing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Email Marketing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Email Marketing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Email Marketing Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Email Marketing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Email Marketing Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Email Marketing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Email Marketing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Email Marketing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Email Marketing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Email Marketing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Email Marketing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Email Marketing Market in Argentina in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Email Marketing Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Email Marketing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Email Marketing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Email Marketing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Email Marketing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Email Marketing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Email Marketing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Email Marketing Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Email Marketing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Email Marketing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Email Marketing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Email Marketing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Email Marketing Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 126
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900877/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: