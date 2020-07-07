SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking for the third consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here .



“We think Gartner’s latest data center networking report validates Juniper’s vision and our ability to execute in the most important network environments,” said Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Product Officer at Juniper Networks. “We believe our recognition as a Leader for the third year in a row comes from Juniper’s proven attributes, including automated fabrics, AI-driven insight, best-in-class security and scalable 400G designs. As technology leaders are driving the digital transformation of their business and rethinking how they measure the advancement of their data center and cloud infrastructure, I take great pride in how Juniper has continued to empower our customers in innovative new ways.”

Juniper helps its customers modernize their data centers with a broad security and networking portfolio engineered with automation and visibility to ease operations. With measurable use cases across almost every vertical including Finance, Healthcare and Government, Juniper experienced a 17 percent Y/Y increase in switching revenue in Q4 2019, including the Juniper Networks® QFX Series switches which experienced record orders. This growth contributed to the $1.6B in enterprise revenue in 2019.

“Gamesys supports six data centers globally, and as we looked to increase our end-to-end efficiency, Juniper Networks became the clear choice to help us become more agile and dynamic,” said Roberto Pullicino, head of production engineering at Gamesys Group. “With our private cloud, based on Juniper networking, we have streamlined our architecture, ensured our environments are the same from development to production and reduced the cost of development and time-to-market.”

