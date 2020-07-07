MUMBAI, India, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global polyols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2026. Growing demand for low calorie food ingredients among consumers is driving the market growth for polyols. Also, increasing use of natural ingredients in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmeceuticals is further expected to propel the market growth for polyol sweeteners over the coming years.



By Type (Erythritol, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates [HSH], Isomalt, Lactitol, Maltitol, Mannitol, Sorbitol, Xylitol), By End Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Personal Care Industry), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, CSA), Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights:

The global polyols market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.98 billion in 2019

The food & beverage segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of application from 2020 to 2026

The sorbitol type segment accounted for 42% share of the global polyols market in 2019

The polyols market in terms of region is dominated by Europe and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR% over the coming years

Major players in the polyols market include: Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Südzucker AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Gulshan Polyols Limited, Batory Foods, B Food Science Co., Ltd. and Dfi Corporation among others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Xylitol

Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates [HSH]

Lactitol

Mannitol

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2026)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



