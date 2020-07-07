MUMBAI, India, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global polyols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2026. Growing demand for low calorie food ingredients among consumers is driving the market growth for polyols. Also, increasing use of natural ingredients in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmeceuticals is further expected to propel the market growth for polyol sweeteners over the coming years.
By Type (Erythritol, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates [HSH], Isomalt, Lactitol, Maltitol, Mannitol, Sorbitol, Xylitol), By End Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Personal Care Industry), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, CSA), Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
