FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced GridGain Nebula , a Managed Service Offering (MSO) for the Apache Ignite and GridGain in-memory computing platforms. The GridGain MSO ensures 24/7 optimal performance of an Ignite or GridGain in-memory computing platform at a fraction of the cost of staffing an internal IT operations team.



The Apache Ignite and GridGain in-memory computing platforms enable application acceleration and massive scalability for existing or new applications. They support use cases such as digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) for high-speed operational and analytical processing on the same in-memory dataset. The GridGain Nebula managed service provides 24/7 management of a highly available Ignite or GridGain environment, whether deployed on-premises, on a private or public cloud, or on a hybrid environment.

“GridGain has become the in-memory platform of choice for the world’s largest and most innovative companies. Apache Ignite now powers products from the world’s leading technology companies, and the digital transformation initiatives of the largest global corporations,” said GridGain President and CEO Abe Kleinfeld. “GridGain’s comprehensive vision and disciplined execution continues to make Apache Ignite implementations easier, faster and more scalable while providing the security, high-availability and management of the most mission critical applications, from merchant payment systems and securities trading platforms to supply chain management and new drug discovery. With the availability of the GridGain Nebula MSO, customers can now focus their resources on developing groundbreaking solutions that accelerate revenues and open new business channels rather than managing the underlying software infrastructure that powers them.”

GridGain Nebula supports on-premises and cloud deployments, including on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, and the in-memory computing environment can be scaled out on-demand. GridGain offers SLAs that meet the needs of each business and provides best-in-class automation and proven system management practices to ensure availability, scalability, and compliance with required data security and privacy standards. GridGain Nebula is powered by the GridGain Control Center management and monitoring tool as well as a best-practices tools suite comprised of commercial and open source solutions which GridGain has defined based on extensive experience managing highly available in-memory computing environments.

All managed environments are configured for up to 99.99% availability with distributed fault tolerance to deliver maximum reliability to support mission-critical workloads. For GridGain Enterprise Edition and GridGain Ultimate Edition users, GridGain Nebula supports deployments spanning multiple datacenters and deploys the advanced security features available in these GridGain Editions.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.