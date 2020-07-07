New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of Chris Junge as Vice President of Customer Success.

Mr. Junge will oversee all aspects of the customer support process, working closely with the product and deployment groups to ensure a seamless experience for clients. Through its web-delivered model and tightly integrated client service, product and technology teams, LiquidityBook’s industry-leading POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system) platform is ideally suited for the rapid implementation of client-driven development priorities.

Based in New York, Mr. Junge joins LiquidityBook from Eze Software Group, where he spent nearly 20 years. He last served as Director of Customer Success, a role in which he created and led a team of customer success managers and worked across teams to ensure a client-focused approach in all aspects of the business. He previously served as Director of Transition Management, leading an overhaul of the firm’s client service organization. Mr. Junge’s prior positions include various director-level roles that saw him interact with clients on a regular basis, spearheading initiatives to ensure their satisfaction. He began his career at Advent Software.

Commenting on the hire, Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: “While our model eliminates many of the pain points that firms encounter with legacy solutions, clients still want to know that any issues they experience will be addressed with white-glove service carried out by individuals with an intimate understanding of their needs. Chris’ vast experience in overseeing customer support and leading teams of service providers will be critical to our efforts in this area. He’s an exciting addition to our team and we are very pleased to bring him on.”

Mr. Junge added: “I’ve spent my entire career helping leading buy- and sell-side firms make the most of their order and execution management systems. Joining LiquidityBook means the chance to continue that work in new and exciting ways, collaborating closely with our internal teams and customer technology staff alike to solve problems and help deliver highly effective and responsive products. It’s a thrill to be aboard."

The new hire comes on the heels of a productive period for LiquidityBook. The firm has maintained a full sales pipeline amid the pandemic and added several new clients, including Duet Group.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading SaaS-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, including order management, portfolio management, execution management, FIX network connectivity, compliance and pre- and post-trade processing. Founded in 2005, the LiquidityBook platform is trusted by many of the industry’s most sophisticated buy- and sell-side firms globally to power their trading workflows. For more information please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

Attachment

Sam Belden Forefront Communications for LiquidityBook 212-320-8986 sbelden@forefrontcomms.com