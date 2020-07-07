MIAMI, FL, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Energy & Water Development Corp. (OTC: EAWD) ("EAWD" or the "Company") announces that it entered into a data purchase and service agreement with Cicero Transact Group, Inc. ("Cicero"). Cicero will supply targeted data to EAWD to align with its business verticals, and assist in building multiple network platforms for the Company to highlight its improved green-tech engineering solutions for Water and Energy Generation.



The data is anticipated to significantly benefit Energy and Water Development as it expands its internal infrastructure. Cicero will not only provide EAWD access to direct targeted data, but its team will advise EAWD how such targeted data can help the company successfully execute its business model.

Ralph Hofmeier, CEO of EAWD, stated, "We are confident that our new working relationship with Cicero will better communicate our offerings and business strategy to address the worldwide demand for improved water and energy technologies.”

About Cicero Transact Group, Inc.

Cicero is an exclusive online network of members from around the world who are dedicated to forging strategic business alliances. Its business platform offers a revolutionary new way to transact business with a global membership that covers every industry vertical. Invited members have premier access to our online platform, allowing an inside look at start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-cap companies looking for the necessary support to grow their businesses and effectively execute their business plans. Cicero's business platform allows its members to actively seek deals and opportunities that best suit its area of expertise. Members of Cicero Transact Group, Inc. have the ability to review, participate in, and earn income on high-quality deal flow by leveraging their business contacts and connections. For more details, visit https://www.cicerotransact.com .

About Energy and Water Development Corporation

Energy and Water Development Corporation is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company’s website is: www.eawctechnologies.com We invite you to visit our site or contact us for more information about our innovative water and energy generation systems such as the Self Sufficient Energy supplied Atmosphere Water Generation System.

