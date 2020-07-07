SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a feasibility agreement with Cybin Corp. (“Cybin”), Canada's premier mushroom life sciences company focused on advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products derived from fungi, for the development of an orally-dissolving film for the delivery of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin.



Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx, commented, “This partnership exemplifies both the versatility and clinical advantages of our VersaFilm® technology platform. In addition to offering patients a convenient method of administration, our technology offers superior drug bioavailability, which decreases both the amount of active pharmaceutical ingredient required per dose, as well as time to onset of action, which are paramount when treating distressing conditions such as anxiety. We are looking forward to working with Cybin to realize these potential benefits for patients struggling with mental health disorders.”

“We at Cybin are proud to be working with IntelGenx to develop a fast-acting psilocybin film,” said Cybin’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jukka Karjalainen. “Compared to oral psilocybin capsules, which are subject to variable intestinal absorption and high first-pass metabolism in the liver, the systemic bioavailability of orally-dissolving psilocybin film is expected to be quite high. In addition, the dose of psilocybin administered by an orally-dissolving film is expected to be a fraction of what is required in oral capsules. Taken together, these features have the potential to increase both the safety and efficacy of psilocybin when administered in this manner.”

“Cybin's intention with an orally-dissolving psilocybin film is to bypass the digestive system, which will provide faster-acting relief for individuals with anxiety disorders who require more immediate symptom relief,” added Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Glavine.

About Cybin

Cybin is a mushroom life sciences company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The Company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the Company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions, through strategic academic and institutional partnerships.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical delivery films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm® and VetaFilm™, as well as its transdermal development and manufacturing capabilities, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx’s highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceutical services to pharmaceutical partners, including research and development, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, intellectual property and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot-and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on IntelGenx’s operations, the demand for its products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

