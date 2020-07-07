MADRID, Spain, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (MAD: ORY) ("Oryzon" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, today announced that on June 25th it agreed to sell 7,273,000 new common shares (the “New Shares”) at a price of 2.75 euros per share, representing a 10.7% discount from the closing price of June 24, for an aggregate amount of EUR 20 Million (the “Capital Increase”). The Capital Increase was carried out through a private placement. The Company expects these funds will extend its runway until 1Q-2023. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to finance the Company’s research and development of clinical pipeline candidates and especially to fuel the precision medicine approach in genetically defined subpopulations of psychiatric patients and to prepare the Phase II trial ALICE-2 in AML. The Company will also use these proceeds to continue with the preparations for a potential dual listing on Nasdaq in the future and other general corporate purposes.



The New Shares were admitted to trading on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges, through the Spanish Automated Quotation System (Sistema de Interconexión Bursátil) on June 28, 2020.

Important Information

The New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities law. The securities have not been registered, and there is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make any public offering of securities of the Company in the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above.

All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.