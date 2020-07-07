ALAMEDA, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, has teamed with expert partner The Kenton Group to enable rural UK alternative Internet service provider Airband to rapidly deploy a cutting-edge fibre access infrastructure. A complement to Airband’s extensive wireless broadband network, this hybrid wireless/fibre infrastructure leverages DZS OLT platforms to deliver service bandwidth capabilities 20 times faster than previously available in its target markets. The result has delighted customers and significantly extended Airband’s reach across the UK’s rural areas. Construction of this fibre optic network was trialled at the end of 2018 and is expanding steadily, bringing gigabit services to the under-served areas of rural UK.



Redmond Peel, founder and director of Airband, said: “Providing access to both superfast and ultra-fast connectivity is a game-changer that transforms opportunities within rural areas – which is now more important than ever due to the rise in remote working in the wake of Covid-19. So it’s very rewarding to be playing our part in transforming the digital landscape in even more areas – especially for those living in hard-to-reach areas who have struggled with poor broadband for too long. Having a blend of technologies enables us to be innovative in creating networks in these communities and enabled us to attract an investment programme which provides a solid foundation for our continued growth. Thanks to our partnership with DZS, we’re now able to reach even further and penetrate more deeply into existing network areas and our focus right now is future-proofing our networks with the fastest possible speeds.”

DZS compact fibre access platforms are ideally suited for agile and innovative alternative providers like Airband. The DZS optical access product family simultaneously supports both GPON and XGS- PON OLTs, as well as GE and 10G point-to-point connections on the same platform, offering multi-service flexibility and a future-proof upgrade path to next generation PON and enhanced services.

As Airband continues to rapidly deploy fibre services and scale up its offering with additional services, Kai Uebach, President of DZS EMEA, explained that DZS innovation is stepping up to the challenge: “Alternative providers like Airband are dramatically changing the broadband landscape in the UK, bringing the promise of gigabit services into remote areas that were previously under-served. With its broad fibre access portfolio and market experience enabling broadband operators to build and grow winning service models, DZS is fast becoming the go-to deployment partner for alternative providers in the broadband industry. We congratulate Airband on its success, and look forward to helping this exceptional company to grow its network, customer base and services portfolio.”

About DZS

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper- broadband world. A pioneer in disaggregated platforms, SDN, and virtualization, service providers and enterprises look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance. Over 1200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com .

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DASANZhone

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dasanzhone/

Press Inquiries:

DZS Marketing

1350 South Loop Road, Suite 130

Alameda, CA 94502

Tel. +1 510-777-7000

Email: marketing@dasanzhone.com





This press release can be downloaded here.



