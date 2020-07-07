BURBANK, CA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Endocanna Health, Inc. (“Endocanna” or the “Company”), a research and development biotechnology company specializing in endocannabinoid DNA testing and precision cannabinoid formulations, announced today their involvement in the largest Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) Study conducted to date.



Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) is a poorly understood condition associated with heavy, long-term cannabis use. CHS’s acute “hyperemetic” phase is characterized by vomiting, nausea, severe gastrointestinal discomfort, and compulsive hot-water bathing. Many CHS sufferers may go years without ever having a clear diagnosis or relief and may expend up to $100K in hospital and diagnostic costs. Acute treatments remain problematic, and currently, the only effective long-term intervention is total abstention from cannabis.

The study attempts to identify potential genetic targets to assist in diagnosis and treatment of CHS. The results of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved study will be submitted for peer review and publication. Participant data is anonymized and secured to protect the study subject’s DNA data. The researchers encourage individuals that have been diagnosed as having Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, or have symptoms that suggest one might have CHS, or have other reasons to have their genome (DNA) tested to participate in the study. The study is currently accepting participants.

Dr. Spooner and Dr. Russo initiated the research to better understand this syndrome by creating a double-blind, IRB-approved CHS study composed of specific qualifying survey questions and a DNA test.

Study leads Dr. Ethan Russo and Dr. Chris Spooner are members of Endocanna’s Scientific Board which was formed earlier this year to spearhead clinical research in the endocannabinoid space. Dr. Ethan Russo is a board-certified neurologist, psychopharmacology researcher, and Founder and CEO of CreDO Science, as well as former Senior Medical Advisor to GW Pharmaceuticals where he served as study physician for multiple Phase I-III clinical trials of Sativex and Epidiolex. Dr. Chris Spooner is an integrative and functional medical practitioner with 20 years of clinical and research experience making him a valued member of a breadth of medical advisory boards.

“We hope through this study to bring a better understanding of an enigmatic and problematic condition, cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome,” said Dr. Ethan Russo, Co-investigator and member of Endocanna Health’s Science Board. “In doing so, we aim to offer a quicker path to its diagnosis, and possibly point the way to more effective interventions.”

To evaluate the hypothesis that CHS may be characterized by a genetic predisposition, the study, which is still accepting participants, partnered with Endocanna Health to use their highly scientific Endocannabinoid Superchip. The Superchip analyzes 700 thousand genetic markers and was developed in partnership with Illumina, the leading DNA technology company in the world.

Endocanna Health is a key partner in this study. Len May, CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health, supported in developing the study outcome parameters and protocols to support the genetics data points. The Company will also support the research by supplying the DNA kits for study participants and providing the DNA data analysis using The Company’s proprietary Lumina-developed Endocannabinoid Superchip.

“We are happy to be able to provide the EndoDNA diagnostic platform to support this unprecedented study to see if there is a genetic link between the reported symptoms of individuals experiencing Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS),” said Len May, CEO of Endocanna Health. “Our goal is to enable participants to utilize a simple mouth swab to identify genetic markers as to who might be at risk for this disorder. This research has been approved and is being overseen by an Institutional Review Board (“IRB”), a group of people who perform independent review of research studies which helps ensure the integrity of the research we are supporting."

For more information on the largest ever Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) study watch this: Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) Study: Consumer Information

To sign-up as a participant in the study, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Endocanna Health, visit https://endodna.com/.

About Endocanna Health™, Inc.

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, Endo·Decoded™ and product matching algorithm, Endo·Aligned™. Endo·dna™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna’s HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their Endo·Decoded report and Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype. In 2019, cannabis producer Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE:CANN; OTC:HERTF) acquired a 30 percent stake in Endocanna Health Inc.

