HOUSTON, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, presented the results of the Recruiter Index® for June 2020 live on CNBC on 6/29/20.



Recruiter.com reported that the job market had significantly improved since May 2020 and that the surveyed recruiters are optimistic that the improvements will continue both over the short and long term. The subsequent jobs report on 7/2/20 showed record job gains of 4.8 million in June 2020, which beat expectations, with the unemployment rate falling to 11.1%.

“Recruiter.com has been tracking recruiter sentiment and confidence since the beginning of the pandemic, and the latest results continue the positive trends we identified in previous iterations of the survey,” said Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn. “Our survey respondents were almost unanimous in their beliefs that the effects of COVID-19 are steadily fading, and hiring activity appears to be moving toward pre-pandemic levels.”

For the first time since the Recruiter Index® began surveying recruiters in April, the majority of survey respondents — 51.4 percent — said they expect their job requirement loads to improve over the next 30 days. Additionally, more recruiters than ever say COVID-19 is having little or no impact on their recruiting activities.

Overall Job Market Perception

In May 2020, 42.8 percent of respondents said COVID-19 had a "great effect" on their recruiting efforts. This time around, that number fell precipitously to 16.3 percent.

The average recruiter was working on 20 open roles in June 2020, compared to 12 in April and 15 in May.

Industry-Specific Results

Surveyed recruiters expect particularly robust recoveries in healthcare (61 percent see demand increasing in the next 90 days), construction (75 percent), and education (75 percent).

Even industries that barely registered in previous surveys are starting to recover: 71.5 percent of recruiters in aviation / aerospace expect demand to increase over the next 30 days, while 55.6 percent of recruiters in arts / music / journalism said the same.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

