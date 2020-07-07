New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sugar Alcohols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900770/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of -3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a -3.4% CAGR to reach US$523.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mannitol segment is readjusted to a revised -3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.9% share of the global Sugar Alcohols market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a -4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Sugar Alcohols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$322.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$147.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of -4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -4.2% and -3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$147.1 Million by the year 2027.
Xylitol Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020
In the global Xylitol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$79.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$58.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a -3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 412-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track
Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities
Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image
of Sugar Alcohols
Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners
Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market
Europe and US - Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols
Competitive Scenario
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sugar Alcohols Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector
Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector
Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities
Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects
Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity
Soaring Image as ?Tooth-Friendly? Sweeteners Fuels Consumption
Volumes
High Cost of Living Propels Sales
Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities
Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors
Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses
Chocolates are No Longer ?Just for Kids?
Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition
Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well
New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research
Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and
Toiletries
Sorbitol - The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener
Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile
Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar
Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for
Sugar Alcohols
Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor
Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response -
A New Study
Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction
Expanding Gray Population
Rising Strength of Middle Income Group
Urban Sprawl
Increasing Disposable Incomes
Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on
Health: A Key Limitation
Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
